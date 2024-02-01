Highlights Sheffield Wednesday have resumed talks to sign striker Duncan McGuire after Blackburn Rovers' move collapsed.

The Owls need additional forward options to improve their chances of survival in the Championship.

McGuire's goalscoring record makes him an appealing addition.

Sheffield Wednesday have resumed talks to try and recruit Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire, according to Fabrizio Romano.

This news comes after Blackburn Rovers' move for the United States international has reportedly collapsed, with the Lancashire side potentially unable to get this deal over the line despite the fact they are close to selling Adam Wharton to Crystal Palace for around £22.5m.

The Owls, meanwhile, haven't generated money from player sales this season but owner Dejphon Chansiri has still been willing to recruit players, with James Beadle and Ike Ugbo both arriving this month.

However, the South Yorkshire side are arguably in need of more additions if they want to give themselves the best chance of remaining afloat in the Championship, with the club still in the relegation zone at this point despite impressing under current boss Danny Rohl.

Their forward department may be one area of concern despite their plethora of options in this area at the moment.

Ugbo may have joined, but Josh Windass can operate in a deeper role along with Callum Paterson and Ashley Fletcher has struggled to get himself on the scoresheet this term.

As well as this, both Lee Gregory and Michael Smith have been linked with moves away this month and if both move on today, that will leave Rohl short of options in the forward area.

Gregory and Smith aren't exactly crucial first-teamers either, so having another potential starting option could pay dividends for Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday could hijack Blackburn Rovers move for Duncan McGuire

It previously looked as though Blackburn were going to be the winners in this race, with Orlando City giving him permission to jet over to England to complete this move yesterday.

The Athletic reported that a deal of around $4m had been agreed - but this move collapsed whilst he was on the flight over to the UK and it remains to be seen whether Rovers can revive this deal when Wharton officially completes his move to Palace.

A move to England could still be on the horizon for the striker though, with the Owls now in talks to bring him to Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday could richly benefit from having Duncan McGuire

It does feel as though the Owls could benefit from having a regular goalscorer in their team.

They may have some good attacking options, but some of them haven't been able to get themselves on the scoresheet regularly this term.

With this and the Owls' need to survive, McGuire could be an ideal addition as someone who has scored regularly at a senior level before.

Registering 13 goals in 29 MLS appearances during the 2023 campaign, that is a promising record.

And with Daryl Dike, who came from Orlando City, able to impress in England when fit, the Owls can be optimistic that McGuire can have a similar impact if he joins.