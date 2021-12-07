Twine starts: The predicted MK Dons XI to face Plymouth on Wednesday night

MK Dons will be looking to continue their push for League One promotion on Wednesday night, when they host Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium MK.

Liam Manning’s will be looking to pick up where they left off with their 4-0 thrashing of Morecambe in their last league outing, which means they go into the midweek round of fixtures sixth in the third-tier standings, four points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Plymouth meanwhile, start this round of games fourth, and will be looking to end a run of three straight league defeats here.

The Pilgrims will also be entering a new era in this game, with Steven Schumacher taking charge of his first game as the club’s manager, replacing Ryan Lowe, who looks destined to take over from Frankie McAvoy at Preston.

So just what sort of team could Manning name to give his side the best possible chance of claiming all three points against Plymouth.

Here, we’ve taken a look at how we think MK Dons will lineup on Wednesday night.

Having looked so impressive last time out in the league in that win over Morecambe, and after a break at the weekend during the FA Cup action, we imagine Manning will name a similar side to the one that claimed all three points over the Shrimps.

That means that Andy Fisher, who has long since established himself as the club’s number one, should continue in goal.

In defence, the back three of Warren O’Hara, Harry Darling and club captain Dean Lewington have all been near ever presents in the league this season.

At wing-back meanwhile, Peter Kioso and Daniel Harvie have regularly shown that they can both offer an atacking threat and provide some useful defensive cover for the Dons.

Ethan Robson and Josh McEachran meanwhile, have started to develop an effective partnership in attack for Manning’s side.

Further forward, Max Watters remains unavailable due to injury, while Troy Parrott will be suspended after being sent off in the EFL Trophy clash with Leyton Orient last Tuesday.

As a result, the front three of Scott Twine, Mo Eisa and Matt O’Riley – the club’s three top scorers this season – should all return to lead the line as they did at Morecambe, after dropping out of the XI for that cup game.X starts: The predicted MK Dons XI to face Plymouth on Wednesday night