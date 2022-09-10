Twine in: With everyone fully fit, is this Burnley’s strongest XI?

Burnley have enjoyed a positive start to the Championship under new manager Vincent Kompany so far.

It’s a season that could have brought a completely different start after losing a raft of experienced senior players over the summer.

Not only that, but Kompany has overseen a complete change in style of play, going from rigid and defensive to a more expansive possession based system.

This is whilst overseeing a total overhaul in playing squad. So, to be sitting fifth in the league on 13 points has to be seen as a success for Kompany.

Kompany will be hoping that he can spend time with his playing squad and with the international break on the horizon, he’ll have plenty of time to do so.

With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at Burnley’s best XI when they have a full quota of players available to them.

Do you agree?

4-3-3 has been Kompany’s preferred choice of formation so far this season although he has tried a 4-2-2-2 as well, but for this run down of their XI, we’ll user the former system.

Arijanet Muric will continue to deputise in goal with his distribution and calmness in possession being essential when building from the back for Burnley this season.

Moving into the centre of the back four, Charlie Taylor will partner Taylor Harwood-Bellis with both being impressive in their time together this season. Taylor has been the experienced head Burnley have needed and is making a similar transition to that of his predecessor Ben Mee, moving from full-back to the middle.

Harwood-Bellis has been a useful asset for Kompany as his ball playing ability has been essential, much like Muric who were both coached by Guardiola at Manchester City.

Conor Roberts takes the right-back slot which is no surprise. His performances and energy give Burnley some much needed width as well as his ability to get back after making forward runs to support attacks. Ian Maatsen gets the nod over Vitinho at left-back with the Chelsea loanee impressing in his time at Turf Moor.

Maatsen has scored and assisted a goal each but it’s his attacking support and ability to deliver good quality crosses into the box that gives him in the edge over his colleagues.

Jack Cork is the man in the holding midfield role, with his experience and ability in possession proving vital for Burnley this season. Josh Brownhill partners Josh Cullen with the duo forming an impressive relationship in their short time together.

Brownhill has been exceptional this season, scoring four goals and although they have been screamers from outside the area for use of a better term, it’s showing he’s performing his box-to-box role perfectly.

Nathan Tella is the man on the left with the 23-year-old Southampton loanee looking comfortable at senior level. His pace and trickery give Burnley a different avenue in tight games and his three goals in six appearances justifies his selection.

Scott Twine is on the right with the former MK Dons playmaker yet to get going in a Burnley shirt. Hampered by injuries, Twine has only played 20 minutes so far this season which will no doubt have frustrated both the player and manager. But his quality puts him ahead of his teammates, as well as his flexibility in the role he plays.

He can be a creative, a goalscorer and roam around, harming opposition when in possession which will no doubt give Jay Rodriguez plenty of supply in the number nine role.