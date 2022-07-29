Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Burnley

Twine benched: The confirmed Burnley XI to take on Huddersfield Town

Published

24 mins ago

on

Burnley begin the Vincent Kompany era tonight against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium. 

All eyes have been on Kompany’s team selection in the build-up to kick-off, with the Burnley boss opting to go heavy on his midfield options.

There are six debuts, five of which are new signings, with Dara Costelloe leading the line with Ashley Barnes.

Arjanet Muric debuts in goal, behind a back-four with two new signings included: Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Ian Maatsen. They join Connor Roberts and Charlie Taylor, who is presumably playing at centre-back.

The stacked midfield includes Josh Brownhill and skipper, Jack Cork, whilst new signings Samuel Bastien and Josh Cullen also feature.

In attack, it’s Barnes and Costelloe, with high-profile summer signing, Scott Twine, benched.

Starting XI: Muric; Roberts, Harwood-Bellis, Taylor, Maatsen; Cork, Cullen; Brownhill, Bastien; Barnes, Costelloe.

Subs: Peacock-Farrell; Egan-Riley, Twine, McNally, Vitinho, Phillips, Dodgson.


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

