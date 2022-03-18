Turton starts: The Huddersfield Town XI we expect to see v AFC Bournemouth

Huddersfield Town are looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship tomorrow when they host AFC Bournemouth at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Carlos Corberan’s side suffered their first Championship defeat since November in the week, losing 2-0 at Millwall.

That, combined with a draw with West Brom the Friday before, has left Huddersfield potentially a target for the play-off chasing pack.

A reaction, then, is needed against Bournemouth after a poor result at Millwall.

Despite that poor performance at Millwall, it might not be personnel that changes too much, but more the system.

Ahead of Lee Nicholls it might well be a four-man defence and potentially leaving Levi Colwill on the bench – although, admittedly, it could be any of him, Tom Lees or Matty Pearson that miss out as Ollie Turton returns at right-back.

A switch in system allows Lewis O’Brien, Jonathan Hogg and Jon Russell to play as a midfield three, with O’Brien coming back centrally and Hogg offered a chance of redemption after his half-time hook at Millwall.

In terms of the front-three, Duane Holmes can play from the left, with Sorba Thomas pushed forward onto the right and Danny Ward through the middle.