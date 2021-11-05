Turton starts, 4 changes: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Cardiff on Saturday

Huddersfield Town head to Cardiff City this weekend looking to continue a strong week of results.

Carlos Corberan’s side beat Millwall 1-0 last Saturday and backed that up with a 1-1 draw at Peterborough United on Tuesday. Conceding late at London Road was frustrating, yet four points from six and with another presentable fixture on the horizon, there’s reason to be positive.

Whilst Corberan will be eager to keep momentum going, he may be forced into changes this weekend given he’s gone with an unchanged XI against Millwall and Peterborough.

Injuries have pinched with a couple of players, whilst there’s maybe a need for fresh legs further up the pitch, as our graphic shows:

Lee Nicholls, Levi Colwill, Tom Lees and Matty Pearson should play as an unchanged goalkeeper and centre-back unit; it’s Corberan’s go-to personnel.

Harry Toffolo will have no issues with three games in seven days at left wing-back, although there could be a return for Ollie Turton at right wing-back for a more defensive mindset.

In the engine room, Lewis O’Brien should start, but a late call on Jonathan Hogg will be made, which makes him a doubt. If the captain is absent, Scott High could well be the man to step into the side.

Turton’s return pushes Sorba Thomas forward and offers him a chance to rediscover a bit of form. There’s no need to panic with him, but he’s not impacting games like he was earlier in the season and a touch more freedom might benefit the Welsh international.

Duane Holmes is also facing late tests, whilst Danel Sinani has huffed and puffed through the games this week. With that in mind, Josh Koroma could come in on the left.

Leading the line, there’s no doubt that Corberan’s favoured option right now is Danny Ward. He scored at Peterborough, yet rotation might see him drop onto the bench, allowing Fraizer Campbell to start.

