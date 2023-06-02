This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nathan Jones has been linked with the vacant Reading job.

Chris Wilder has emerged as the frontrunner to take charge of the Royals after their relegation to League One but, according to RDG Today, Jones has held talks with the club as well.

Nathan Jones in talks with Reading

But would the Welshman be a good appointment for Reading?

We quizzed our FLW writers...

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a coup for Reading if they are able to convince Jones to make the move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Jones has shown in the past that he is capable of guiding a club to success in League One as he played a major role in Luton Town's successful promotion push in the 2018/19 season.

While he was unable to replicate his success at Kenilworth Road with Stoke City or Southampton, the Welshman's ability to work on a tight budget may be suited to a role at Reading, who have been under financial constraints in recent seasons.

By appointing him ahead of the transfer window, the Royals will give Jones plenty of time to assemble his own squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Declan Harte

Jones’ work with Luton Town was remarkable and he deserves some credit for their promotion this season even though he left mid-campaign.

While his Southampton stint displayed a lot of concerns, this would still be a real coup for Reading if they could bring in Jones.

The 50-year-old has what it takes to bring the Royals back to the Championship, providing he gets the backing of the board to build a side capable of the task.

This would be an exciting appointment for Reading and would be a great first step in turning things around at the club.

Ned Holmes

Nathan Jones is a fantastic coach and this could be the right time to bring him in at Reading.

The Royals need a rebuild and Jones would be a good option to lead that - allowing him to shape his squad and build the culture that he wants at the Berkshire club.

His spells at Southampton and Stoke City may not have worked out but it's impossible to ignore that he was central to Luton Town's meteoric rise from non-league to the Premier League.

Jones is outspoken and that may mean it takes him a bit of time to win over supporters but his players give everything for him, which should quickly make him popular at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

If he's properly allowed to lead the rebuild, the Welshman could succeed at Reading.