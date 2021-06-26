‘Turning back into a football club, ‘Fantastic’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted at player news

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Charles Hagan has committed his future to the club after signing a new deal to remain at Hillsborough.

🦉📝 Striker Charles Hagan has also extended his stay at Hillsborough#swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) June 26, 2021

The 19-year-old is very highly-rated by the Yorkshire club, although he has yet to fully break through into the first-team. Nevertheless, his talent is clear and with Hagan’s contract running down, there was a very real prospect that he would move on, with Stoke and Brentford among the interested clubs.

Despite that, the teenager will stay with the Owls, as Wednesday announced a new deal for the striker today.

As you would expect, the news went down very well among the fan base, as they recognise the potential Hagan has and there is a hope that he can be a key player for Darren Moore as he rebuilds the squad and focuses on youth as the side prepare for League One.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

Get in! Now announce signings and new kit and we might be turning back into a football club!!🦉 — Harry Lister (chansiri out) (@HarryLister13) June 26, 2021

SWFC posting good news in this, the year of our lord, 2021????? 😍😍😍 — switzerland to win on pens🇨🇭 (@_CharlieThePooh) June 26, 2021

Keep up the positive news, we're on a roll at the moment. — Greno Owl (@PaulWeb65625030) June 26, 2021

Great news. High hopes of this lad. UTO — ⒶⒶ 🦉 (@ANDYOWL82) June 26, 2021

Fantastic news!!!! — Todd Bailey (@therealtbailey) June 26, 2021

Get in — Dan Kitson (@dankitson2003) June 26, 2021

First signing!!! ⚽️ come on Wednesday we might be turning back into a football team 🦉 https://t.co/Q9epqAEDV3 — Abbie Schofield (@AbbieSchofield6) June 26, 2021