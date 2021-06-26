Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Turning back into a football club, ‘Fantastic’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted at player news

9 mins ago

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Charles Hagan has committed his future to the club after signing a new deal to remain at Hillsborough.

The 19-year-old is very highly-rated by the Yorkshire club, although he has yet to fully break through into the first-team. Nevertheless, his talent is clear and with Hagan’s contract running down, there was a very real prospect that he would move on, with Stoke and Brentford among the interested clubs.

Despite that, the teenager will stay with the Owls, as Wednesday announced a new deal for the striker today.

As you would expect, the news went down very well among the fan base, as they recognise the potential Hagan has and there is a hope that he can be a key player for Darren Moore as he rebuilds the squad and focuses on youth as the side prepare for League One.

