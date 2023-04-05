Michael Brown has heaped praise on former Tottenham teammate Michael Carrick for the work he has done at Middlesbrough.

Carrick transforms Boro

After inheriting a side that were struggling towards the bottom of the table, Carrick managed to have an instant impact on the Teesside outfit.

Encouraging an attractive brand of football, the boss made a few tweaks, notably dropping Chuba Akpom into a deeper role, and it paid off spectacularly. Boro have shown superb form under his guidance, to the extent they are now third in the table.

Given this is Carrick’s first permanent role in management, he is emerging as one of the top coaching talents in English football, which has seen him linked to a host of Premier League clubs already.

And, via William Hill, Brown gave an insight into what it was like playing alongside Carrick, as he also reflected on his managerial career so far.

“Michael was a very silky and comfortable player on the ball, and he eventually got awarded a few starts, and you just started to notice that you couldn’t take the ball off him when you closed him down! That’s the next level of the best players; they do it at their own pace and are so comfortable in possession, he was just a Rolls Royce.

“I was then working on a Middlesbrough game and had to interview him after the game. He’s very reserved until you know him properly, then he starts to open up a little bit. I thought he was quite serious on the touchline. I asked him after the game if he’s enjoying it, and he said he’s loving it. He’s got a great group behind him – Jonathan Woodgate has done really well too as his assistant – and he’s turned it around completely. They’re even playing in a good style too.”

Boro's Carrick destined for the top

As Brown says here, Boro’s success has been built on a stylish brand of football, and the fans are loving what they’re seeing right now. Of course, the loss at Huddersfield was hugely frustrating, but the reality is to even be in the play-offs is a magnificent achievement.

Given his playing career, there was always going to be an intrigue about what Carrick would do in the dugout, and he maintains that calm, thoughtful demeanor that he had on the pitch.

So, he seems as though he will reach a very high level in management, but, for now, his only focus will be on Boro and trying to take them back to the Premier League, whether it’s in the top two or via the play-offs.