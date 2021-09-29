‘Turned into Zlatan’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans excited by ‘phenomenal’ performer v Wigan

Sheffield Wednesday claimed a statement victory against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium last night and the performance of Callum Paterson has drawn an excited response from many Owls fans.

Wednesday travelled across the Pennines to face a Latics side that were top of the league and unbeaten at home heading into the game.

Both of those things changed at the final whistle as Darren Moore’s side came away 2-1 winners and climbed to within two points of the top six.

They were gifted their opener after 23 minutes after a mix up between Max Power and goalkeeper Ben Amos saw the former’s header bounce into his own net.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell produced a vital save from close range to keep the Owls ahead not long after but we had to wait until just after the hour mark for what would turn out to be the game’s decisive moment.

Lee Gregory’s low cross found Paterson arriving at the top of the box and he hammered his half volley into the top corner.

Wednesday were able to hold on despite Charlie Wyke’s late penalty and after the game their Scottish forward drew lots of praise from the fans of the Yorkshire club on Twitter…

Important – but very surprising win tonight. Pleased for Paterson as I think many write him off. Important BPF had a good game too. Let's home we follow it up with a home win and try and get a little momentum 🤞 #swfc — Anthony Poole (@AnthonyPoole) September 28, 2021

Peacock-Farrell outstanding.

Iorfa outstanding.

Adeniran outstanding.

Brown outstanding.

Gregory outstanding.

Paterson phenomenal. Massive shoutout to them all but these 6 tonight, unreal 🔥 #swfc — Ash Finney (@AshFinney1) September 28, 2021

Paterson starts and 3 points follows #swfc — Tony Chambers (@tonyowlsfan) September 28, 2021

Paterson turned into Zlatan tonight #swfc — Jack (@jkilby90) September 28, 2021

Pato, MOTM last night and arguably his best performance in blue and white. Him and Gregs might be the answer. #swfc — Dan Smith (@dan_N_smith) September 29, 2021

#swfc BPF is my mate again 🧤 Gregory and in particular pato were excellent — Paul Bellwood (@bolsawud) September 28, 2021

Pato looks sick as well. Give him a run of games and service could grab a ton of goals in this league #swfc pic.twitter.com/6PMBPoNB5r — Dan Kitson (@dankitson2003) September 28, 2021