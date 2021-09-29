Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Turned into Zlatan’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans excited by ‘phenomenal’ performer v Wigan

Published

35 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday claimed a statement victory against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium last night and the performance of Callum Paterson has drawn an excited response from many Owls fans. 

Wednesday travelled across the Pennines to face a Latics side that were top of the league and unbeaten at home heading into the game.

Both of those things changed at the final whistle as Darren Moore’s side came away 2-1 winners and climbed to within two points of the top six.

They were gifted their opener after 23 minutes after a mix up between Max Power and goalkeeper Ben Amos saw the former’s header bounce into his own net.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell produced a vital save from close range to keep the Owls ahead not long after but we had to wait until just after the hour mark for what would turn out to be the game’s decisive moment.

Lee Gregory’s low cross found Paterson arriving at the top of the box and he hammered his half volley into the top corner.

Wednesday were able to hold on despite Charlie Wyke’s late penalty and after the game their Scottish forward drew lots of praise from the fans of the Yorkshire club on Twitter…


