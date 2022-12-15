“Turned down decent money” – Journalist issues thoughts on Blackburn Rovers star’s future amid West Ham links

It would be difficult for Blackburn Rovers to turn down another big bid for Ben Brereton Diaz during the January transfer window after rejecting “decent money” for him in the summer, according to the view of Pete O’Rourke who spoke to Football League World.

Starting last season well and recording 22 goals in 37 league appearances during 2021/22, he started this campaign brilliantly too and has already scored nine times in the Championship this term, also registering two assists.

With this, he’s unlikely to be short of interest next month with just six months left to go on his current deal at Ewood Park. Unlike last season though, Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side don’t have the option to extend his stay in Lancashire by a further 12 months next summer.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Blackburn Rovers players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 STEVEN N'ZONZI YES NO

They rejected bids from Everton and Fulham during the latter stages of the previous window according to several reports – but it’s West Ham who are believed to have retained their long-term interest in the Chile international.

Journalist O’Rourke is one man who believes it will be extremely difficult to see the second-tier side turn down a suitable offer for him in January despite their reported intention to keep him until the end of the campaign.

But the journalist also concedes that the 23-year-old’s destiny will be controlled by the player and not his current club.

He said: “It’s a huge decision for Blackburn to make on Ben Brereton Diaz’s future.

“I think, ideally, they wanted to keep hold of him and if they’re still in the race for promotion, they maybe thought keeping Brereton Diaz to help them win promotion to the Premier League was more valuable to them than selling him for any type of fee in January.

“They turned down decent money for the Chile international in the summer, I think they would find it quite hard to turn down a sizable offer for him in this January transfer window.

“But I think Brereton Diaz holds all the cards in this one. He can sit tight and run down his contract and potentially leave on a free transfer or he can agree a pre-contract deal with a club in January as well due to his contract situation.

“So I think for Blackburn, from a business sense, it would probably make sense for them to try and cash in on him in January, especially if they find themselves out of that promotion picture.”

The Verdict:

The possibility of a pre-contract agreement being struck is an interesting one because the 23-year-old is likely to be much more comfortable with speaking Spanish after spending time with the Chile national side.

And that opens up a lot of possibilities for the forward who will be keen to test himself at the highest level, potentially even if he has to move abroad to fulfil his ambitions.

Considering Villarreal poached Arnaut Danjuma from AFC Bournemouth following the Cherries’ failure to win promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking, it wouldn’t be a surprise if a Spanish top-tier side came in for him.

Sevilla have been linked with a move for him in the past – and could potentially offer him an attractive financial package considering the fact they won’t have to fork out a big fee to Blackburn in negotiations.

If West Ham come in with a decent bid for him though, officials at Ewood Park would need to consider it because that money could help Tomasson to bring in a decent replacement or two for him.