‘Turned down Cardiff to join us’ – Plenty of Swansea City fans react to new signing

Swansea City have completed the signing of Korey Smith on a free transfer after he left Bristol City.

The versatile player was a key man in the Robins side, although with Lee Johnson now gone from the club, it appears as they are heading in a new direction.

All in all, Smith made just under 200 appearances for the Robins, and helped them achieve promotion to the Championship.

During his time at Norwich City, the team he came through the academy at, he managed to earn consecutive promotions as the Canaries jumped from League One to the Premier League in the space of two seasons.

Now, he’s signed for the Welsh side as he looks to try and help Steve Cooper and his side earn promotion to the Premier League after just missing out this season.

Here’s how Swansea supporters reacted to the news…

On paper sounds like a very good signing. — Darran (@DazPross) August 14, 2020

Don’t you know pump it up, the jacks are going up — Jordan (@JordanWebber96) August 14, 2020

Happy with this 👍 Welcome Korey 🦢 — Simon Williams (@sw37ans) August 14, 2020

I tweeted a lot a while ago about our midfield problems and that'll feature heavily in a tweet thread about new signing Korey Smith as he certainly has the attributes to help solve that big problem. — Swans Analytics (@SwansAnalytics) August 14, 2020

Korey Smith turned down Cardiff City to join us. I'm guessing the 27% average possession per game wasn't appealing. #swans — Ryan Thomas (@wardiaz85) August 14, 2020

I'm so excited by the Korey Smith signing. It gives us some much needed experience and he looks a very good player. A great defensive player and Bristol City fans were gutted when he left. Will hopefully challenge Fulton/Byers to up their game as well. Great signing. #Swans — Rhys 🦢 (@SCFC_Rhys2) August 14, 2020

Woodman and Korey Smith, two solid signings ready for the new season. #swans https://t.co/Yars5jFQoP — Rob Nangalia (@RNangs11) August 14, 2020