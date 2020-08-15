Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Turned down Cardiff to join us’ – Plenty of Swansea City fans react to new signing

Swansea City have completed the signing of Korey Smith on a free transfer after he left Bristol City.

The versatile player was a key man in the Robins side, although with Lee Johnson now gone from the club, it appears as they are heading in a new direction.

All in all, Smith made just under 200 appearances for the Robins, and helped them achieve promotion to the Championship.

During his time at Norwich City, the team he came through the academy at, he managed to earn consecutive promotions as the Canaries jumped from League One to the Premier League in the space of two seasons.

Now, he’s signed for the Welsh side as he looks to try and help Steve Cooper and his side earn promotion to the Premier League after just missing out this season.

Here’s how Swansea supporters reacted to the news…

