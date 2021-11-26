Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Hull City

‘Turn that down’ – Many Hull City fans react as Norwich City interest emerges in 21-year-old

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Norwich City are keen on Hull City defender Jacob Greaves, as per a report from David Burns of BBC Humberside on Twitter.

The 21-year-old has been an integral part of Hull’s relatively solid defence thus far, with the centre-back forming an excellent partnership with fellow young defender Di’Shon Bernard. 

Greaves has played every minute of Hull’s Championship campaign thus far, helping his side to three clean sheets in their last three games, and six clean sheets in the 19 second-tier matches thus far.

Quiz: 30 questions about Hull City’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30

1) How many goals did Malik Wilks bag last season in the league?

Burns’ tweet also suggests that if Norwich were to firm up their interest in the talent defender, then there would be a ‘buy and loan-back deal’ struck between the two clubs.

Despite sitting near the bottom of the table, Hull have been relatively solid in defence, with only 10 clubs in the division conceding fewer goals than The Tigers.

As the tweet says, it will be no surprise to see half of England’s top tier with an interest in the young defender. 

His defensive capabilities, coupled with his ability on the ball and composure, makes him an excellent option for Premier League clubs to consider. 

He is a player that has adapted to the challenge of Championship football very well, and it would be no surprise to see him starring in the Premier League very soon. 

Hull will be hoping that if they were to sell him, that they do agree a ‘buy and loan-back deal’ given his current importance in the Hull side, during a season where they are expected to be fighting for survival. 

Here, we take a look at how Hull fans on Twitter have reacted to Norwich’s interest in the young defender…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Turn that down’ – Many Hull City fans react as Norwich City interest emerges in 21-year-old

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: