‘Turn that down’ – Many Hull City fans react as Norwich City interest emerges in 21-year-old

Norwich City are keen on Hull City defender Jacob Greaves, as per a report from David Burns of BBC Humberside on Twitter.

The 21-year-old has been an integral part of Hull’s relatively solid defence thus far, with the centre-back forming an excellent partnership with fellow young defender Di’Shon Bernard.

Greaves has played every minute of Hull’s Championship campaign thus far, helping his side to three clean sheets in their last three games, and six clean sheets in the 19 second-tier matches thus far.

Burns’ tweet also suggests that if Norwich were to firm up their interest in the talent defender, then there would be a ‘buy and loan-back deal’ struck between the two clubs.

Despite sitting near the bottom of the table, Hull have been relatively solid in defence, with only 10 clubs in the division conceding fewer goals than The Tigers.

As the tweet says, it will be no surprise to see half of England’s top tier with an interest in the young defender.

His defensive capabilities, coupled with his ability on the ball and composure, makes him an excellent option for Premier League clubs to consider.

He is a player that has adapted to the challenge of Championship football very well, and it would be no surprise to see him starring in the Premier League very soon.

Hull will be hoping that if they were to sell him, that they do agree a ‘buy and loan-back deal’ given his current importance in the Hull side, during a season where they are expected to be fighting for survival.

Here, we take a look at how Hull fans on Twitter have reacted to Norwich’s interest in the young defender…

If Norwich believe that a loan back would be in the players best development interests, if I was JG I would stay put and review options at end of next season. If we are not knocking on the door of PL ourselves, he may have better options than be locked in at Norwich #hcafc — Tigerish 🇹🇷 (@wezzytiger) November 26, 2021

Greaves is still learning and improving. Not surprised about the interest. He looks a far better prospect than Joe Rodon did when playing for Swansea. Destined for bigger and better than Norwich. Just look where Maguire is now. — Dave Andrew (@darusand4) November 26, 2021

No terrible player you wouldn’t be interested 😂. Seriously a very good player imo better than when Harry McGuire started with us — James Moore (@kctiger81) November 26, 2021

Needs to stay put

The way he’s coming on he’ll be picked up by a much bigger and better club

Still a bit raw for me but coming on really well

Plus our survival could hinge on him hanging about — AEROPLANE JACKO⚫️🟠 (@aeroplanejacko) November 26, 2021

I think Jacob could do better for himself Burnsy, a lot better. — Phil Rudderforth (@PhilRudderforth) November 26, 2021

If I was him I would wait for a Premiership team. Norwich will be back in the Championship next season. — Andy Mitchell (@AndyMit71117847) November 26, 2021

I hope #hcafc turn that down. Also Norwich will be in the Championship next season and there are two transfer windows between now and then. #hcafc will be a better proposition after that. Alcun has some talking to do with JG. — Tigerish 🇹🇷 (@wezzytiger) November 26, 2021

Signing for struggling outfit won’t be conducive to his development IMO. Needs to learn his trade in lower divisions like Bowen did. — TigerDor 💙 (@TigerDor) November 26, 2021