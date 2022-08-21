Turkish side seeking Watford transfer agreement for 62-cap international

Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor are still keen on bringing Watford defender William Troost-Ekong to the club this summer.

As per journalist Oluwashina Okeleji, the Turkish side are pursuing a season-long loan deal for the 28-year-old, with an option to buy as part of the transfer agreement.

Okeleji states, though, that the Hornets rejected an initial offer from the Turkish outfit last week.

Troost Ekong signed for Watford following their relegation to the Championship back in 2020 and went on to be a mainstay in their promotion winning side that season.

Upon their return to the Premier League, Troost-Ekong featured regularly initially, however, when he returned from AFCON in earlier this year, he struggled to get back into the side after some shaky performances earlier in the season.

This season, Troost-Ekong once again appears to be right down the pecking order at Vicarage Road once again, with Watford boss Rob Edwards selecting three central defenders in his starting XI and the 28-year-old not yet being one of them.

The hardest Watford FC quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 In what year was the club founded? 1871 1876 1881 1886

With the rumoured arrivals of Kortney Hause and Jack Stephens at the club in the coming weeks, this only serves to push Troost-Ekong further from a starting spot.

The 28-year-old is contracted at Vicarage Road until 2025.

The Verdict

This could potentially be a good deal for all parties if some agreement can be found between Watford and Trabzonspor.

Troost-Ekong looks like he will get very little playing time at Vicarage Road this season barring injuries, and at 28, he will surely not want to be sitting around on a bench.

The 28-year-old has previously played in Turkey with Bursaspor, too, meaning it would not be the big cultural and competitive change than it otherwise might be.

If Jack Stephens and Kortney Hause do arrive at Vicarage Road, I would expect Troost-Ekong to move on, but where he ends up remains to be seen.