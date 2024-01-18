Highlights Alex Pritchard could be leaving Sunderland as Turkish club Sivasspor has made an official offer.

Pritchard has had limited starts this season and could be tempted by a move to Turkey.

Mick Beale, Sunderland's coach, values Pritchard and hopes he rejects the offer and stays at the club.

Alex Pritchard could be on his way out of Sunderland, after Turkish Süper Lig side Sivasspor, reportedly made an official offer to the Sunderland star.

Turkish reporter Ertan Süzgün, reported the news via his X account, stating that the Turkish side have made an official offer to the Sunderland midfielder.

30-year-old Pritchard has been with Sunderland since July 2021, after joining for free from Huddersfield Town. His contract with the Black Cats is set to expire in the summer after three years in the northeast.

It is not known whether Pritchard has accepted any offer at this stage, but the attacking midfielder could be tempted by a move to Turkey, with starts limited this season at the Stadium of Light as they chase promotion to the Premier League after a lengthy spell away.

A move to Sivas could see Pritchard reunited with Clinton N'Jie, who the Englishman spent one season with at Tottenham Hotspur.

Limited starts at Sunderland

Despite being a key player at Sunderland since joining in 2021, making 114 league and cup appearances to date, including 28 starts and 39 total league appearances as the club were promoted from League One, Pritchard has been limited to just eight starts in his 22 Championship appearances this season.

Sunderland's squad is incredibly young and Pritchard has found his attacking midfield spot often occupied by 18-year-old Jobe Bellingham, particularly during the early stages.

Pritchard has averaged 47 minutes per game for Sunderland this season, scoring once and providing five assists (Sofascore), still proving his creativity in limited match time.

Alex Pritchard for Sunderland (Sofascore) Competition Appearances Goals Assists League One 39 4 9 Championship 64 5 11 EFL Cup 6 0 3 FA Cup 3 0 0

He has had more starts since the arrival of Mick Beale, including in the Tyne-Wear derby against Newcastle United and in the most recent match against Ipswich Town.

Potential move on the horizon

The diminutive midfielder has played for eight different clubs in his career, including a number of loan spells away from Tottenham Hotspur, and a move to Turkey could be the next step in his journeyman career.

According to Ertan Süzgün, Sivasspor have made an official offer to Pritchard, and he could be on his way to Turkey at the end of the season.

Mick Beale looks to have seen the value of Pritchard to his squad, starting the midfielder more often than Tony Mowbray did prior to his dismissal.

Beale may be hoping Pritchard chooses to stay at the Stadium of Light beyond the end of his current contract and chooses to reject the offer from the Turkish Süper Lig club.

A number of English players have recently spent time in Turkey as they look to reignite their careers, including former Liverpool man Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who is on the books of Beşiktaş and Dele Alli who also spent time with the Istanbul club on loan from Everton.

Pritchard may look to follow in the footsteps of his fellow midfielders and join mid-table Sivasspor for next season's campaign.