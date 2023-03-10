Turkish outfit could hand Slaven Bilic next managerial step after his Watford dismissal

Slaven Bilic is on the shortlist to become the new manager of Trabzonspor, according to a report from Turkish outlet Fanatik (as cited by Sport Witness).

Bilic was sacked by Watford earlier this week after failing to transform the club’s fortunes during his time in charge at Vicarage Road.

With the Croatian at the helm, the Hornets only managed to win 10 of the 25 league games that they participated in.

Watford’s draw with Preston North End last weekend turned out to be the final straw for Bilic as he was relieved of his duties.

Chris Wilder has since been drafted in as Bilic’s replacement and is set to oversee his first game tomorrow when the Hornets head to Loftus Road to face Queens Park Rangers.

As for Bilic, he could potentially make a return to Turkey this month.

Abdullah Avci decided to quit his coaching role at Trabzonspor on Wednesday.

As per this aforementioned report, Bilic is one of the individuals who is under consideration for this managerial vacancy.

Fatih Tekke, Sergen Yalcin and Cagdas Atan are also understood to be on the club’s shortlist.

Certainly no stranger to football in this country, Bilic was in charge of Besiktas from 2013 to 2015 before sealing a move to West Ham United.

The Verdict

This is an intriguing update regarding Bilic as there is a possibility that he could now be offered his next step in management by Trabzonspor.

Having previously led West Bromwich Albion to promotion from the Championship, the 54-year-old would have been hoping to replicate this feat with Watford.

However, a failure to pick up victories on a regular basis at this level ultimately led to his dismissal.

For Watford’s sake, they will be hoping that Wilder will be able to rediscover the spark that allowed him to achieve a great deal of success during his spells with Sheffield United and Northampton Town.

After leading the Cobblers to the League Two title, Wilder sealed a switch to the Blades and took them from League One to the Premier League in the space of three years.

Given that the Hornets are only four points adrift of the play-off places, they could potentially extend their season past the regular 46 game mark in May if they embark on a winning run at this level.