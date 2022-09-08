Turkish outfit aiming to finalise transfer agreement for Norwich City man

Turkish side Galatasaray have confirmed that they have entered talks with Norwich City over a move for Milot Rashica.

As revealed by the club’s official Twitter account, Galatasaray are aiming to finalise a loan deal for Rashica.

The Kosovo international has travelled to Turkey and was pictured wearing a Galatasaray scarf this morning.

Whereas clubs in England can no longer purchase or loan in players, they are able to negotiate with Super Lig teams as their transfer window is still open.

Rashica has not featured for Norwich since their meeting with Huddersfield Town last month and was left out of the club’s match-day squad for their clashes with Sunderland, Birmingham City and Coventry City.

In the absence of the 26-year-old, the Canaries managed to secure maximum points from each of the aforementioned fixtures.

Having won their last five league games in the Championship, Norwich will be brimming with confidence heading into their showdown with Burnley tomorrow.

The Canaries will move to the top of the second-tier standings if they defeat the Clarets at Turf Moor.

Galatasaray meanwhile will be aiming to back up their recent victory over Gaziantep by securing a positive result in their meeting with Kasimpasa in the Super Lig on Sunday.

Rashica could potentially make his debut for Okan Buruk’s side in this particular fixture if he completes a switch to the Nef Stadium.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Norwich City facts?

1 of 25 Norwich City finished 18th in the Premier League standings last season Real Fake

The Verdict

When you consider that Rashica has struggled for game-time in recent weeks, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Norwich do indeed end up sanctioning a temporary exit for him.

The winger has only managed to show glimpses of his talent during his time at Carrow Road as he has struggled considerably with his consistency.

In the 40 appearances that he has made for the Canaries, Rashica has provided an underwhelming total of five direct goal contributions.

Rashica will be hoping to get back to his best by featuring week-in, week-out for Galatasaray during the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.