Turkish side Besiktas are targeting a move for Norwich City’s Christos Tzolis this summer.

According to Sabah, the Super Lig outfit are set their sights on the 22-year-old ahead of the upcoming transfer market.

Tzolis signed for the Canaries in 2021, arriving from Greek side PAOK on a five-year deal.

He is still contracted to the Championship side until the summer of 2026, meaning Besiktas will need to negotiate a fee with the Norfolk club.

Norwich signed the winger from PAOK in a deal reportedly worth an initial £8.8 million.

Besiktas eye Norwich City summer swoop

Tzolis has spent the season out on loan with 2. Bundesliga side Dusseldorf, where he has been a regular presence in the side.

The youngster had struggled for game time at Carrow Road, leading to his initial loan departure to Dutch side FC Twente last season.

He was unable to convince David Wagner that he deserved a role in the first team squad this year, leading to his second loan departure last summer.

Tzolis has made 27 league appearances in the second division of German football this season, including 25 starts (all stats from Fbref).

Christos Tzolis' stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.77 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.63 Shots 2.74 Assists 0.26 Expected assists (xAG) 0.26 npxG + xAG 0.89 Shot-creating actions 3.68

He has impressed during his time in Germany, leading to interest from Turkish giants Besiktas.

The Greek has contributed 18 goals and six assists, with Dusseldorf competing for promotion to the top flight this year, sitting third in the table.

It is expected that a number of clubs will chase the signature of Tzolis this summer following his standout campaign in Germany.

While Besiktas are targeting a move for the forward, it is believed that their chances of completing a move is considered slim.

Tzolis has made a total of 27 league appearances for Norwich since making the switch from PAOK nearly three years ago.

Only six of those appearances have come as starts, having contributed just one league goal in that time.

Norwich City’s promotion hopes

Norwich’s summer plans will depend on what division the club is competing in next season, with the team set to compete in the play-offs.

A point in their final game will secure a top six finish, with Wagner’s side set to face relegation-threatened Birmingham City on 4 May.

The play-offs will afford the club a chance to compete for promotion to the Premier League, which will have a big impact on their potential summer plans.

Tzolis’ impressive performances in Germany this year could also see the Canaries look to keep the Greece international despite the expected interest.

Tzolis could be worth keeping for Norwich

Given the big fee spent to bring the 22-year-old to Norwich in 2021, it could be worth giving him a chance in the first team squad due to how well he has done in Germany.

The loan to Dusseldorf has worked out extremely well for all parties as the player is getting the game time he needs to develop, and it is raising his transfer value.

This gives Norwich plenty of options going into the summer with clubs now circling.

But any decision should be made after their league status is known, as there is no need to rush into agreeing any deal for the player.