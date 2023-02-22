Tuesday night Plymouth Argyle development could spell trouble for Ipswich Town or Sheffield Wednesday: Opinion

Plymouth Argyle are heading to Wembley in April for the EFL Trophy final after they beat Cheltenham Town on Tuesday evening but the effects of their penalty shoot-out win could well be felt in League One as well.

Steven Schumacher’s side are part of a tight race for the automatic promotion places in the second tier and it looks like it’s going to go to the wire.

As things stand, Sheffield Wednesday are top of the League One table with 68 points from 31 games, Plymouth are only below them on goal difference but have played one game more than the Owls, while Ipswich Town are back in third with 60 points from 32 games and then there are the likes of Bolton Wanderers (59 points from 33 games), Derby County (57 from 31), and Barnsley (56 from 30) that are all looking to make a late dash for the top two.

Wednesday and Ipswich were heavy favourites to secure automatic promotion before a ball was kicked but the Pilgrims have been right up there throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

It promises to be an exciting finish to the season in the third tier and Tuesday’s semi-final win against Cheltenham on penalties could prove to be an important moment.

Callum Burton was the hero for the Green Army and that will do the goalkeeper no end of good.

It could be just the confidence boost he needs to play a starring role in a successful promotion push over the next few months.

The recent injury to goalkeeper Michael Cooper, who has been arguably Plymouth’s best player this season, has threatened to derail their hopes of returning to the Championship in 2022/23.

Replacing Cooper, who is one of the most exciting young keepers in the EFL and perhaps even the whole of English football, will be no easy feat.

Burton has only conceded twice in the 300+ minutes he’s played since his teammate went down injured but he has not been completely convincing.

The pressure on him will likely be partially to blame but his heroics in last night’s penalty shoot-out could be just what he needs.

The 26-year-old saved three spot-kicks to book Plymouth’s place at Wembley for the EFL Trophy, including a Jordan Pickford v Colombia-esque denial of the decisive penalty.

Burton has proven to the fans, himself, and everyone else that he’s ready to be a match-winner. He will now be brimming with confidence ahead of the final months of the season.

That’s good news for Plymouth’s promotion hopes and bad news for Wednesday, Ipswich, and everyone else in pursuit of the top two.