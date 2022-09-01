Tuchel sanctions Chelsea player departure, medical with EFL club underway

Chelsea are set to allow Dujon Sterling to join Stoke City on loan for the season according to David Ornstein via his Twitter account.

The full-back has been linked with a temporary exit for most of the window, with several Championship clubs registering an interest in signing the player.

Preston North End have been on the hunt for a new wing-back for their right flank and Sterling has been one of the names mentioned as a potential target for the Lilywhites. Only a few days ago, it seemed as though he was still on their radar and could end up at Deepdale before the window closes.

Quiz: Can you name which club Stoke City signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Ben Wilmot Luton Town Stevenage Boreham Wood Watford

However, rather than agreeing a deal to join PNE, he will now be heading to their divisional rivals Stoke instead. The youngster is now undergoing a medical at the bet365 Stadium it seems ahead of a potential switch and once that is complete, he could be unveiled as a Potters player for the season.

The 22-year-old has finally settled on a team to get more action at then and he has decided to go with Stoke, now managed by Alex Neil. The player is not unfamiliar with the second tier either, having played in a total of 24 league games in the division with Blackpool last season.

He spent the campaign on loan with the Seasiders and after some solid displays for the club, he is now heading back to the Championship for a few more games rather than sitting on the sidelines with Chelsea for another campaign.

The Verdict

Stoke signing Sterling is a fantastic piece of business by new boss Alex Neil and should give them some attacking verve on their flanks.

The full-back is best utilised when he is allowed to get forward a bit more and if he emulates the type of performances he managed with Coventry, then they will have an excellent player on their hands this year. It didn’t go as well with Blackpool last time around but it was in a different type of system and he could thrive with the Potters.

It’s also better for the player too to get out and feature in some more competitive action. If the alternative for Sterling is to sit on the sidelines with Chelsea – where he likely wouldn’t get many minutes, if any, in the Premier League this season – then this is certainly a transfer deal worth doing for the 22-year-old.

For Preston though, they still need an option on that right flank and seeing another target head elsewhere will be a disappointment for fans of the club this window.