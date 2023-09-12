Highlights Axel Tuanzebe, a versatile defender, has left Manchester United and signed a contract with Ipswich Town in the Championship. He previously had loan spells with Aston Villa and Napoli.

Tuanzebe's familiarity with Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna, who was previously at Manchester United, played a role in him joining the club.

Ipswich sees Tuanzebe as a valuable asset and aims to help him reach his full potential by building him up gradually and getting him back into top condition.

Having come through Manchester United's Academy set up almost a decade ago now, versatile defender Axel Tuanzebe's time at Old Trafford finally came to an end last summer as his contract came to a natural end and manager Erik ten Hag wanted to move in a different direction, and he's now arrived at Portman Road.

The 25 year old only ever ended up making 21 starting appearances for the club in his eight years with them, but his tally with improved slightly with 15 further appearances from the bench. The player did have numerous loan spells out away from them and he even ended up at Napoli for half a year after three straight spells with Aston Villa where he had fun88 and helped them to promotion via the Wembley Play Off route.

Having been a free agent over the summer. he has now secured himself a new contract at Championship side Ipswich Town after completing a successful week trial period with them. It sounds like a bit of a project for Ipswich, but anyone who remembers some of his performances for Villa will know that he is more than capable of dealing with the English second tier, and it seems a United connection helped him get the shot.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna was previously at the Red Devil's on their coaching staff so he knows Tuanzebe pretty well, and he only left the Manchester club back in 2021, and he explained.

“We’re really pleased to have Axel at the Football Club. He’s a defender with a lot of experience and pedigree at a young age and a lot of qualities as a player and as a person. He’s fast, strong in one-on-one situations, is a good communicator and carries the ball well. We think he will bring a lot to the team and to the Club. We want to build him up in a sensible way and get him back to his best condition. If we do that we feel we could have a very valuable asset for the team.”

Tuanzebe has signed an initial 12 month contract with the club, but the Tractor Boys have a further 12 month option on top of that, and it seems likely that they will in fact take up that option as it really should not take him long to settle in and start putting in the performances that he is clearly capable of giving.

Speaking for himself, he said.

"It feels great to finally get the deal over the line. I had conversations with the manager earlier in the summer, having worked with him previously, and it’s great to have a familiar face. Knowing the calibre of coach he is, it was a good decision to come here because I know the standards he has and how thorough he is. The stadium, pitch and training ground are top notch and the group is humble, willing to work and everyone wants to take the Club into a better position. I am delighted to be here and can’t wait to get started.”

The former England under 21 international becomes Ipswich's seventh signing of the summer since gaining promotion back to the Championship last season.

Image from: unsplash.com