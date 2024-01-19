Highlights Ipswich Town must retain Freddie Ladapo as a squad player to provide depth up front, especially with George Hirst sidelined.

Ipswich Town have had a stellar season in the Championship to date, and despite their dip in form over Christmas, are still in a strong position to challenge for automatic promotion in the remaining games of the season.

Kieran McKenna has been dealt some significant blows in recent weeks, none more so than the beginning of 6-goal striker George Hirst's lay-off from action.

Therefore, it's paramount that the Northern Irishman maintains and adds to a strong core of players which flourished in League One and has continued to do so upon their return to the second tier, despite seeing a number also move on after their previous promotion.

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Joe Pigott Leyton Orient Permanent Rekeem Harper Burton Albion Permanent Joel Coleman Bolton Wanderers Permanent Kane Vincent-Young Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Richard Keogh Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Greg Leigh Oxford United Permanent Panutche Camara Charlton Athletic Loan Kyle Edwards Oxford United Loan Tete Yengi KuPS Loan Idris El Mizouni Leyton Orient Loan Corrie Ndaba Kilmarnock Loan Gassan Ahadme Cambridge United Loan Matt Penney Without Club Permanent

Bearing such factors in mind, FLW looks at three players who must continue to ply their trade at Portman Road following the closure of the January transfer window.

Freddie Ladapo

Beginning this list is somebody who hasn't been a stranger to transfer interest since the beginning of the window, in the form of centre-forward Freddie Ladapo.

The most concrete interest in securing his signature has come from League One Charlton Athletic, despite the Addicks already possessing the third tier's top scorer in Alfie May.

Whilst he may not feature as a starter every week, Ladapo's influence as a squad player cannot be underestimated, particularly at a time when Hirst is sidelined, which will boost his chances of gametime, as Kayden Jackson has been pushed into the starting lineup with Conor Chaplin.

It has been reported by Richard Cawley that Charlton stand no chance of striking a deal as a result, which is a sensible approach for Kieran McKenna to take.

Brandon Williams

McKenna utilised his previous connections with Manchester United to good effect back in the summer to strike a loan move for Brandon Williams.

Although the versatile full-back made an impressive start to life at Portman Road, which culminated in a superb solo effort against Preston North End back in October, it hasn't been plain sailing for the 23-year-old, who has since featured on just four occasions.

Prior to the 2-1 win over Sunderland on January 12th, McKenna revealed that Williams had returned to Manchester to undergo treatment but hoped that he remains an Ipswich player for the remainder of the campaign once he returns to full fitness.

“After that, it will have to be a conversation and hopefully he’s fit and available and can come back and we can get back to the Brandon Williams that we had through October and November." he said via the East Anglian Daily Times.

Despite Harry Clarke and Leif Davis' strong performances on either flank, it would seem bizarre for the respective parties to cut Williams' loan deal short, with Town not occupying the strongest cover in the full-back area at present.

It has been revealed in recent days that fellow Championship side Cardiff City have been monitoring Tuanzebe's situation in Suffolk, and although his time in the side has been sparse due to the form of fellow defenders, it may be a big risk to let him go.

At 26, Tuanzebe will argue that he needs to seek regular minutes to avoid stagnating, but to put the shoe on the other foot, his previous experiences provide Ipswich with what not many others in the squad have, which is prior experience of promotion to the Premier League.

That came back in 2019, when the centre-back struck up a formidable partnership with former Tractor Boys favourite Tyrone Mings during an incredible run of momentum at Aston Villa, which culminated in a 2-1 success over Derby County in the play-off final.

Given the fact the former Manchester United man has still impressed when called upon to play a full 90 minutes on four occasions and an 87-minute spell against Stoke City on New Year's Day, it would be somewhat surprising to see McKenna sanction a move, although the 26-year-old did only sign a one-year deal.