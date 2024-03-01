Ipswich Town’s form in recent weeks has revived their hopes of gaining automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys held a top two spot throughout the first half of the campaign, but a dip in form cost them the position to Leeds United.

Four wins in a row in the league has got Kieran McKenna’s side purring again, with just goal difference now separating the two teams.

The gap to fourth place Southampton is now five points, creating some breathing room to the Saints in the battle for a top two position.

Ipswich travel to Home Park this weekend to face Plymouth Argyle, who come into the fixture off the back of a 2-0 away win against Middlesbrough last weekend.

Here we look at the predicting starting lineup for McKenna’s team for their clash against the Pilgrims…

GK: Vaclav Hladky

Vaclav Hladky is a key player in this team, having started each of their 34 league games so far this season (all stats from Fbref).

LB: Leif Davis

Transfer speculation surrounding Leif Davis won’t keep him out of the team this weekend given his importance to the side.

CB: Cameron Burgess

Cameron Burgess has been a consistent presence in the team this year alongside Luke Woolfenden, and the pair should maintain their place in the side this weekend.

CB: Luke Woolfenden

Luke Woolfenden has featured 30 times this season, and has formed a strong partnership with Burgess in the heart of Ipswich’s defence.

RB: Harry Clarke

Harry Clarke was rested for last weekend’s win over Birmingham City but could be put back into the side on Saturday.

Axel Tuanzebe replaced him against the Blues, but Clarke is the likelier to start at Home Park.

CM: Massimo Luongo

Massimo Luongo has missed just two league games for McKenna’s side so far this season and has cemented himself as a consistent presence in the starting lineup.

CM: Sam Morsy

Sam Morsy has formed a strong partnership with Luongo, which the pair should strike up again this weekend.

LW: Jeremy Sarmiento

Nathan Broadhead will be unavailable for selection this weekend due to suffering a muscle strain.

This opens the door for Jeremy Sarmiento to come into the starting lineup for just the third time in the league since arriving at Portman Road after bagging the winner last time out against Birmingham from the bench.

AM: Conor Chaplin

Conor Chaplin was taken off during the win against the Blues last weekend and McKenna has confirmed that he has been rested throughout this week after suffering a gash.

However, it is hoped he will be available for selection on Saturday.

RW: Omari Hutchinson

Wes Burns is also out due to a muscle strain, giving McKenna a selection headache in choosing his replacement.

Omari Hutchinson has made just nine starts from 32 appearances this season but should make that 10 this weekend after scoring from the bench against Birmingham last time out.

ST: Kieffer Moore

Kieffer Moore has started each of the last five league games, with George Hirst still absent through injury.

The Welshman has bagged four goals for the Tractor Boys since joining in January and should have the opportunity to further his tally with another start against Plymouth.