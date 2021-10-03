‘Trying to be clever’, ‘Embarrassing’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Darren Moore explains player decision

Sheffield Wednesday fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Oxford United yesterday, with the visitors grabbing the winner in stoppage time.

I asked Darren Moore why he left Jaden Brown out of the team against Oxford. #SWFC 🦉⚽️ https://t.co/VMxwjlMz0a — Dom Howson (@domhowson) October 3, 2021

That understandably left the Owls fans frustrated, with some of Darren Moore’s decisions questioned following the loss.

One of those was the failure to play Jaden Brown. The 22-year-old had impressed in the hard-fought win at Wigan Athletic in the week, however he was an unused substitute at Hillsborough yesterday, which baffled supporters.

When quizzed on the decision to leave the player out, the boss explained to Yorkshire Live that it was down to the ‘massive energy output’ from Brown in the win over the Latics.

Do you remember which player scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 14 The first goal in the 06/07 season came in the third game, a 1-1 draw with Burnley. Who struck for the Owls? Chris Brunt Steven MacLean Sean McAllister Marcus Tudgay

However, with that game having been on Tuesday, it’s fair to say that reasoning didn’t go down well with the fans, with many not feeling it’s a fair excuse from Moore.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the claim from Twitter…

Didn't want to risk him but he was on the bench. What sense did that make — 🥚 (@YoLO6798) October 3, 2021

Bet Brown would say differently if he was asked — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) October 3, 2021

Brown should have been 1st name on sheet after wigan — Adam Rhodes (@adamrhodess) October 3, 2021

Moore talks utter rubbish a 22 year old player can easily play Tuesday-Saturday — Ian Schofield 🦉🦉🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@IanSchofield15) October 3, 2021

If these players can't play three games in a week why have we signed them others teams seem to manage just fine with it #swfc — James Rimmington (@JamesRimmington) October 3, 2021

Moore is trying to be clever using squad rotation as if he’s pep guardiola. The tripe he talks about analysis, mental tiredness etc etc is all out of a coaching manual. He needs to focus on the basics and consistency. Unfortunately he’s not up to the job #swfc — morley (@morley20620282) October 3, 2021