Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Trying to be clever’, ‘Embarrassing’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Darren Moore explains player decision

Published

52 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Oxford United yesterday, with the visitors grabbing the winner in stoppage time.

That understandably left the Owls fans frustrated, with some of Darren Moore’s decisions questioned following the loss.

One of those was the failure to play Jaden Brown. The 22-year-old had impressed in the hard-fought win at Wigan Athletic in the week, however he was an unused substitute at Hillsborough yesterday, which baffled supporters.

When quizzed on the decision to leave the player out, the boss explained to Yorkshire Live that it was down to the ‘massive energy output’ from Brown in the win over the Latics.

Do you remember which player scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 14

The first goal in the 06/07 season came in the third game, a 1-1 draw with Burnley. Who struck for the Owls?

However, with that game having been on Tuesday, it’s fair to say that reasoning didn’t go down well with the fans, with many not feeling it’s a fair excuse from Moore.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the claim from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Trying to be clever’, ‘Embarrassing’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Darren Moore explains player decision

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: