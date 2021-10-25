Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Trying not to get too excited’ – Many Derby County fans react to exciting takeover update

Published

2 hours ago

on

Derby County fans have been given a crumb of hope that their financial issues could be sorted in the very near future as a new candidate to take over the club has emerged.

It was reported this evening from Alan Nixon that a fresh bid to take the club out of administration had emerged, and it had come from an American billionaire willing to save the club.

And not long after it was revealed through the Press Association that a businessmen by the name of Chris Kirchner had expressed his interest in purchasing the club, sending a letter directed to County fans about his intentions.

Kirchner was present at Pride Park as the Rams drew 2-2 with Luton Town last week, according to the News & Observer, and he seems to be the front-runner right now to save the club.

Derby have already had two failed takeovers this year before they were plunged into crisis, first from Sheikh Khaled and then Spaniard Erik Alonso, so they will no doubt be wary about Kirchner at this early stage.

Regardless though fans have been reacting to the developments with much intrigue – here is what they are currently saying.


