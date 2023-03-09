“Try before you buy” – Journalist delivers message on Coventry City’s chances of landing Burnley man

Luke McNally has become a very important player in Coventry City‘s play-off pursuit in the Championship under Mark Robins.

The Irishman caught the eye at Oxford United last season and earned his move to Burnley in the summer, however playing time was very limited, and understandably so, at Turf Moor in the first half of the campaign.

The 23-year-old fits perfectly into what Robins wants from his right-sided centre back and it would not be a surprise to see the Sky Blues pursue a move for McNally in the summer, especially with the likelihood that Burnley are playing in the Premier League next season anyway.

When asked if Coventry can bring McNally back to the club next season, CoventryLive journalist Andy Turner remained optimistic.

He said: “I think so and it makes perfect sense and he’d be a great fit.

“Burnley paid something like £1.8 million/£2 million for him from Oxford last summer and he barely got a kick until he joined City on loan in January.

“The Clarets are clearly heading back to the Premier League with plenty of defenders ahead of the lad, so why wouldn’t he come back to the Sky Blues – an upwardly mobile Championship club with clear promotion ambitions, either on a season-long loan or as a permanent signing?

“One of the national newspapers claimed at the weekend that City will try to get him for around £2m in the summer and it wouldn’t surprise me if he was an early priority in the transfer window.

“The club have a good record of success with ‘try before you buy’ loans, having taken (Callum) O’Hare, (Viktor) Gyokeres and (Ben) Sheaf on loan and upgraded them to permanent signings in the past, and McNally is very similar and clearly a quality defender with lots of development to come.”

The Verdict

The Sky Blues’ recruitment has been sensational over the last few seasons and they have had to deal with a lot of adversity along the way.

Callum O’Hare was probably widely accepted as Coventry’s most important player heading into this season and the former Aston Villa man has only made 11 league appearances, while the club have still been able to produce a serious top six push.

It feels like there is a good chance that McNally is available for a move of some kind in the summer and, should the Sky Blues remain in the second tier, it could be a case of what competition there is for his services with relegated clubs potentially eyeing a move for the Irishman as well.