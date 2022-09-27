“Try and utilise things like that…” – Tony Mowbray reveals Sunderland summer signing conundrum

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has suggested the Championship club have got to “try and utilise” the confidence Jewison Bennette will return to the Black Cats with but suggested they need to be careful with him after a busy international break.

The 18-year-old bagged a brace in Costa Rica’s 2-2 draw with South Korea on Friday as he continued his impressive run since his move to the Stadium of Light.

Bennette was something of a leftfield signing when he joined from Costa Rican top tier side Herediano late in the window but announced himself to Black Cats fans in style by coming off the bench to score an 87th-minute equaliser against Watford earlier this month.

Speaking to club media ahead of Sunderland’s home game against Preston North End on Saturday, Mowbray explained that he would look to find a balance between taking advantage of the attacker’s confidence after an impressive international break and ensuring that he was properly managed.

He said: “Jewison Bennette was away in Seoul in South Korea, still is, and won’t be back until probably training on Friday. I think he gets back evening on Thursday night and so it’s difficult to integrate them into a team when they’ve been halfway around the world.

“I’d have to say, Jewi, as we call him, has had a massive impact. The goal he scored at Watford and then he’s been away and the first game for his country, he’s scored a couple of goals as well so.

“He’ll come back on a high and we’ve got to try and utilise things like that, balance it off against the guy who’s been halfway around the world and jet lag etc.”

With Ellis Simms’ return still questionable and Ross Stewart out injured, Mowbray may have to head into Saturday’s game without a recognised striker in the squad.

That would make the presence of Bennette, who has shown his quality in front of goal in recent weeks, particularly useful.

12 quiz questions about Sunderland legends – Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 What club did Sunderland sign Kevin Phillips from? Crystal Palace Fulham QPR Watford

The Verdict

Mowbray has lots of experience working with young players and you’d trust him to manage Bennette properly.

The 18-year-old’s late arrival after international duty means it would be a surprise to see him used as anything other than a substitute against North End but he showed against Watford how effective he can be in that role.

With Simms return unclear, having a player that is high in confidence and has scored three goals in their last two games will be a real boost – particularly given Preston have the best defensive record in the division.

Luckily, the Black Cats boss does have some other exciting attacking players to choose from.