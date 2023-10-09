Highlights Sheffield Wednesday have not reached out to Mick Beale as they look for a new permanent manager to replace Xisco Munoz.

Beale, who was recently sacked by Rangers, was previously well-regarded and had a successful spell as Steven Gerrard's assistant.

The frontrunner to replace Munoz at Sheffield Wednesday is reportedly Danny Rohl, with Steve Evans, Oscar Garcia, and Neil Warnock also mentioned as potential candidates.

Sheffield Wednesday have not made contact with former Rangers and QPR boss Mick Beale as they search for a replacement for Xisco Munoz, BBC Sheffield Sport's Rob Staton has reported.

The Owls relieved Munoz of his duties last week after a dismal start to the 2023/24 campaign and have installed Neil Thompson in interim charge while they look for a new permanent manager.

Thompson's side earned a 0-0 draw against Huddersfield Town, led by former Wednesday boss Darren Moore, at Hillsborough on Saturday and with a fortnight off from the Championship due to the international break can now focus their full attention on their new manager search.

Micheal Beale, Sheffield Wednesday latest

One coach that will does not appear set to take charge in South Yorkshire is Beale.

The 43-year-old is available after he was sacked by Rangers earlier this month but Staton has reported that Wednesday have not made contact with him about their vacancy.

It is understood that they do not plan to reach out to Beale as they prepare to appoint their replacement for Munoz.

Who is Micheal Beale?

Beale's stock may be low right now after a disappointing spell at Ibrox but the young coach was previously very well regarded.

After a brief playing career, he cut his teeth as a coach with Chelsea, Liverpool, and Sao Paolo before joining up with Steven Gerrard as his assistant at Rangers and helping him end their wait for Scottish Premiership success.

Beale followed Gerrard to Aston Villa before stepping out on his own when he took the QPR job in the summer of 2022.

An impressive start to life at Loftus Road, which had the Hoops battling at the top of the Championship, saw him linked to the Premier League but he rejected the approaches at Wolves to remain in W12 - citing his loyalty to the Championship club.

That proved to be short-lived, however, as the offer from Rangers just a few weeks later was too tempting to turn down and he left the R's to return to the Glasgow club.

Gers finished second last season, lost in the final of the Scottish League Cup and the semi-final of the Scottish Cup as Celtic won the domestic treble.

Beale's side had lost significant ground on their Old Firm rivals in the league this term when he was given his marching orders.

Would Micheal Beale have been a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

It would've been a risk for the Owls to bring Beale in given the way things ended for him at Rangers and the dismal position they're in right now.

As is often the case in football, it's hard to properly assess the 43-year-old as a coach given how much his career has fluctuated by he deserves another chance to prove himself.

It remains to be seen where that will be but Hillsborough right now wouldn't have been the right place for him to do that.

Who could replace Xisco Munoz at Sheffield Wednesday?

Right now, former Southampton, Germany and Bayern Munich assistant Danny Rohl is reportedly the frontrunner.

There is an element of risk to appointing the young coach as this would be his first management job but there is plenty of upside too.

Elsewhere, Stevenage's Steve Evans and former Watford boss Oscar Garcia have been linked while Neil Warnock is said to have been interested.