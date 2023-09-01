Reports that Middlesbrough tabled a £4 million offer to beat the likes of Norwich City and Sunderland in the race for Everton striker Tom Cannon are wide of the mark, according to The Northern Echo.

Bar the arrival of left-back Alex Bangura, Boro are expected to have a quiet deadline day but Michael Carrick has indicated that they are "ready for something" if it is thrown up in front of them.

Tom Cannon latest

After catching the eye with his form on loan for Preston North End in the second half of last season – when he scored eight goals in 21 games for the Championship side – Cannon has been a subject for speculation this summer.

With Everton signing Beto to add to their forward options, the 20-year-old looks set to depart Goodison Park on deadline day and there are plenty of second tier clubs hoping to snap him up.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Sunderland see Cannon as a replacement for Ross Stewart, who looks on course to join Southampton before tonight's deadline.

They face competition from plenty of places, however, with Leicester City reportedly tabling a bid, and Norwich City already linked

However, it appears Boro are not part of the bidding war despite what recent reports have suggested.

Nixon claimed yesterday that the Teessiders had made a £4 million offer for the Republic of Ireland international but The Northern Echo has now suggested that was wide of the mark.

It remains to be seen whether Boro will make a move for Cannon but the suggestions are that the decision to keep young striker Josh Coburn at the Riverside for the foreseeable future indicates they're unlikely to.

Should Middlesbrough make a final move for Tom Cannon?

With Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom, Carrick's two premier forwards from last season, now gone, adding forward firepower in the summer window always looked a priority and the jury is out on whether the players they have can fill that duo's shoes.

Coburn has scored for fun on loan but is still just 20 while Leeds United loanee Sam Greenwood arrives without too much first team experience.

Summer signing Emmanuel Latte Lath has opened his account for Boro already but remains something of an unknown quantity while neither Morgan Rogers and Matt Crooks are natural strikers.

You can understand why Boro would be reluctant to get drawn into a bidding war but if Cannon is available for a reasonable price then he's surely worth considering. That's a big if though.

What has Michael Carrick said about deadline-day signings?

Speaking to The Northern Echo yesterday about whether the North East club would be in for any more players, beyond the expected arrival of Bangura, he suggested that he was happy with his lot but would continue to monitor the market for opportunities.

He said: "Sometimes things are in our hands where you might push for certain things, other time things get thrown upon you because somebody is interested in one of your players.

"You have to expect the unexpected. We're ready for anything. We feel we're in a good place.

"We're definitely not chasing and desperate for anything in terms of rash decisions. We feel like we're in control. But yeah of course, you always have to be ready for something that's thrown up in front of you."