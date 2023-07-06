Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto is not on Middlesbrough's radar and will not be joining the Championship club this summer despite recent reports in South America, according to The Northern Echo.

The Teessiders are yet to sign a like-for-like replacement for Cameron Archer, who returned to Aston Villa at the end of his 2022/23 loan spell, but the 22-year-old is not on his way to the Riverside.

Middlesbrough's 2023 summer signings

It's been a fairly slow start to the summer transfer window for Boro as Michael Carrick prepares for another season in the Championship.

Versatile forward Alex Gilbert is the only new arrival at the Riverside to date, signing on a free transfer on Tuesday after leaving Brentford earlier in the summer, but more additions are expected soon.

Defender Rav van den Berg is said to be close to completing his move to the Championship club, with the final touches being made to the deal with Dutch side PEC Zwolle.

He may be swiftly followed by Central Coast Mariners attacker Sammie Silvera as reports in Australia have indicated that Boro have won the race for the 22-year-old while they're thought to be increasingly confident of signing free-agent goalkeeper Tom Glover, who left Melbourne City at the end of last season.

Are Middlesbrough going to sign Yuri Alberto?

A young forward with seemingly high potential, Alberto would have been in line with the sort of signings we've seen Boro make in recent windows but it seems he is not on his way to the Riverside after all.

The Northern Echo has now revealed the truth behind the links between Boro and Alberto. On Thursday morning, they reported that the striker is not on the North East club's radar and will not be joining them this summer.

Yuri Alberto, Middlesbrough reports

MSN Brazil had reported yesterday that the Teessiders were in talks with Alberto over a summer move from Corinthians.

The Championship club are said to have been in discussions with the striker since last Friday but no official offer is believed to have been made.

The 22-year-old joined Zenit St Petersburg from Internacional for an eight-figure fee, as per Transfermarkt, in January 2022 but returned to Brazil with Corinthians on loan in June that year before signing permanently at the start of 2023 and is under contract there until the summer of 2027.

Originally a product of the Santos academy system, Alberto's goalscoring record in Serie A is impressive - with 31 goals in 99 appearances - but he has struggled in 2023 and found the net just six times in 33 appearances for Corinthians.

Boro's summer transfer priorities

As per The Northern Echo, signing a goalkeeper remains a priority for Boro as they look to replace 2022/23 Manchester City loanee Zack Steffen.

A move for QPR's Seny Dieng is now said to be unlikely despite prior efforts while Newcastle United's Karl Darlow is another player on their radar.

With Archer also back at his parent club, it would be no surprise to see Carrick look to bring in more forward firepower before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Teessiders may well turn to the loan market again in their pursuit of a striker, which could mean waiting until Premier League teams are nearing the end of their pre-season schedules.