Trusty, Mackie’s verdict on transfers, Dean: All the latest Birmingham City news

Birmingham City are currently on a high following their 3-0 victory against Bristol City at the weekend, with John Eustace’s side currently looking on course to escape the drop.

Getting to 50 points has to be the main assignment at this stage considering their current off-field situation, with takeover rumours continuing to hang over St Andrew’s like a dark cloud despite their promising performances on the pitch.

Eustace also had a very limited amount of time to prepare for this season considering he was only appointed during the early stages of July, not exactly ideal considering the campaign started earlier than usual this year because of the World Cup.

However, the former Kidderminster Harriers boss has done extremely well and the club’s decent recruitment in the summer has helped, though the manager should be looking to take a lot of credit for his work so far.

The one fear many Birmingham supporters will have is the fact they came uncomfortably close to being relegated following their decline last season and they won’t want that to happen again during 2022/23.

They will be focusing on the short term though in their quest to get more points on the board and in the same spirit, we’re looking at the short term as well as we take a look at some of their latest headlines.

A World Cup call for Trusty?

Manager Eustace believes centre-back Auston Trusty is more than good enough to be in the United States of America’s squad for the World Cup, speaking to Birmingham Live.

These comments came after his brace against the Robins at the weekend, proving to be a popular figure in the Midlands thus far as he continues to thrive away from parent club Arsenal.

He may not be a part of Mikel Arteta’s plans in the English capital – but he has been integral to Birmingham’s cause and Eustace has urged national team manager Gregg Berhalter to include him on the plane.

He said: “I have spoken to the US manager, I have told him how well he is doing, it’s important that they see that and understand he is playing in one of the toughest leagues in Europe, week in week out against top, top players.

“He should be on that plane definitely.”

If Berhalter takes his advice, he will face England, Iran and Wales in the group stage, but the defender faces a firm tussle with the likes of Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Erik Palmer-Brown and others for a place on the plane to Qatar.

Transfers hailed by Mackie

Pundit Jamie Mackie has praised the club for the business they were able to do during the summer, speaking on ITV.

It previously looked as though they may have an unsuccessful window with Eustace not being appointed until a few weeks before the season started, but the Midlands outfit moved effectively to bring in two permanent signings and six loanees.

Although some would criticise the club for recruiting so many temporary players, with only five allowed in a matchday squad, former QPR and Reading forward Mackie sees the positive side of their recruitment.

He said on ITV (via Birmingham Live): “I think what he (Eustace) did well was utilising the loan market and getting in younger players from big clubs and allowing them to express themselves.

“It’s been really encouraging.”

The 37-year-old went on to point out that their business paid dividends at the weekend with summer additions Trusty, Dion Sanderson and Tahith Chong all being influential against Nigel Pearson’s men.

Dean praised

Eustace not only praised Trusty at the weekend – but Harlee Dean too with the former captain returning to the side on Saturday.

Playing well and keeping a clean sheet, it was the perfect afternoon for a man that previously looked destined to leave the club in the summer following his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday last term.

He will be hoping that this is the start of a brighter chapter at St Andrew’s after being given a new lease of life at the club by his current manager.

Repaying his manager’s faith with an accomplished performance at the weekend, Eustace was full of praise for the 31-year-old.

He said to Birmingham Live: “I thought he was excellent.

“I thought he was a true warrior there and really enjoyed playing in the middle of the two athletes in Auston and Dion and I think they really complemented each other well.

“I was absolutely delighted with his performance and to get a clean sheet was even more pleasing.”