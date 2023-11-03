Highlights Derby County's start to the season has been disappointing, falling short of expectations as automatic promotion contenders.

Paul Warne's future as head coach is uncertain, with conflicting reports on whether he will be backed or replaced.

Despite calls for a change, ex-England international Carlton Palmer advises sticking with Warne and trusting the process for eventual success.

Derby County's start to the 2023-24 season has been less than ideal for a team that were tipped to be automatic promotion contenders in pre-season.

The Rams are yet to really kick into top gear under Paul Warne, having missed out on the League One play-offs last season by the narrowest of margins, and after 15 matches of the current campaign they find themselves outside of the top six once more.

There is plenty of experience within County's ranks that has been added in the last year or so, but inconsistent results recently has led to Warne's future being questioned and there has been increasing calls from the terraces for a new head coach to be installed.

What is Derby County's stance on Paul Warne's future?

Conflicting reports have come out this week in regards to where Warne's future might be at Pride Park.

Earlier in the week, ahead of an important League One home clash with Northampton Town, the Derby Telegraph reported that Warne was set to be backed by owner David Clowes despite an indifferent start to the campaign.

And not only that, but Warne is going to get funds to spend in the January transfer window to improve areas of his squad, with the expectation that they will be in and around the top six at that point.

That confidence clearly gave everyone a lift on Tuesday night as County brushed the Cobblers aside by a 4-0 scoreline, but despite the local reports of the 50-year-old being backed by the hierarchy, Clowes and co are said to still be considering another option.

According to Football Insider, ex-Rams midfielder John Eustace is being looked at as a potential Warne alternative in the long-term, despite the current boss easing the pressure on himself with a resounding win against Northampton.

Eustace is also being linked to the Bristol City vacancy in the Championship, and despite the fact he used to play for Derby, it would be a real surprise if he is in the powers-that-be's thoughts considering they have seemingly backed Warne to succeed.

Should Derby County replace Paul Warne with John Eustace?

Despite the high reputation that follows Eustace, ex-England international midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that there is no real reason to sack Warne right now and that County must stick with him - as it has been reported they are doing - as it will lead them to success.

"Derby County are reportedly looking at John Eustace as a replacement for Paul Warne," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"Derby are in seventh position in League One, only eight points behind Oxford, who currently occupy an automatic promotion position.

"It's not the start that Derby wanted, given the predictions at the start of the season on who would be promoted automatically.

"Whilst I'm a big fan of John Eustace and think he has a huge future ahead of him as a manager, I believe that Derby should stick with Paul Warne in the knowledge of what he's achieved before.

"Trust in the process and I believe that Derby will get promoted under Paul Warne this season, and patience is the key."