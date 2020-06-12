‘Trust in Marcelo Bielsa’ – Michael Brown reacts to Leeds United’s multi-million pound pursuit of striker

Leeds United have reportedly registered their interest in signing San Lorenzo striker Adolfo Gaich according to Football Insider.

The 21-year-old has a £12million release clause in his contract, and the Yorkshire-based side are seemingly keen to activate that in the summer transfer window.

Lorenzo has hit seven goals in 27 appearances for San Lorenzo this term, and it appears as though his impressive run of form hasn’t gone unnoticed.

A move to Elland Road could be a tempting proposition for Gaich as well, with the Whites being well in contention to challenge for promotion into the Premier League this term.

Leeds are sat top of the Championship table, and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds United midfielder Michael Brown hinted that Gaich will be tempted by a move to Leeds United, as it will give him the chance to work for fellow Argentine Marcelo Bielsa.

“Listen, he’ll be well known, Marcelo Bielsa, in that area, in that region.

“People will want to play for Marcelo Bielsa, for sure. Is he a great coach and somebody you’d look to from where you’ve been brought up? Of course it will be.”

Brown went on to admit that £12million isn’t a considerable amount of money if Leeds are playing their football in the Premier League next season.

“We’ve got to understand what type of player they’re going to get. Trust in Marcelo Bielsa, that’s all it is. If he believes he’s going to help the football club, then fantastic. We’re talking about the Premier League now, we’re talking about signings and at £12million, it’s not a lot of money.”

Can you score full marks in this higher or lower Leeds United quiz?

1 of 15 Leeds have picked up higher or lower than 70 points so far this season? Higher Lower

The Verdict:

He’ll surely be tempted by a move to Leeds.

Gaich has been impressive with San Lorenzo, and I’m not surprised to hear that he’s being linked with a move elsewhere heading into the summer transfer window.

Leeds are a team that are heading in the right direction under Marcelo Bielsa, and you would imagine that Gaich will be wanting to work for Bielsa, who has hardly put a foot wrong in his time with the Yorkshire-based club.