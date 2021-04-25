Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Truly remarkable’, ‘Got our Blues back’ – These Birmingham City fans react to key figure after significant win

Birmingham City will be playing in the Championship next season after their fine form continued under Lee Bowyer as they beat Derby County yesterday.

The decision to turn to the former player was a big one at a crucial period of the campaign, but it’s one that has paid off significantly, as the team have picked up 17 points from eight games under the new boss.

If you take that form over the course of the season, it would be automatic promotion form, which shows just how well Bowyer has done.

As you would expect, this has delighted the Blues fans, who were fearing relegation when the 44-year-old arrived. Now, they can’t wait for next season and there will be a lot of excitement about where Blues can head under the guidance of the former Charlton chief.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Bowyer from the support on Twitter…


