‘Truly remarkable’, ‘Got our Blues back’ – These Birmingham City fans react to key figure after significant win

Birmingham City will be playing in the Championship next season after their fine form continued under Lee Bowyer as they beat Derby County yesterday.

The decision to turn to the former player was a big one at a crucial period of the campaign, but it’s one that has paid off significantly, as the team have picked up 17 points from eight games under the new boss.

If you take that form over the course of the season, it would be automatic promotion form, which shows just how well Bowyer has done.

As you would expect, this has delighted the Blues fans, who were fearing relegation when the 44-year-old arrived. Now, they can’t wait for next season and there will be a lot of excitement about where Blues can head under the guidance of the former Charlton chief.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Bowyer from the support on Twitter…

Feels like we’ve got our blues back, start on the front foot next season. BCFC 💙 https://t.co/uDWDFBngpc — brad (@1875SHA) April 25, 2021

#Bowyer’s transformation of #BCFC is truly remarkable. Took over a doomed club, with the worst home record in the #Championship and just 3 points above 22nd-placed #RotherhamUnited, (who had four games in hand). Now we’re second on the division on current form. https://t.co/AcU2kvQqgN pic.twitter.com/KwWrTp0srA — Sean Callaghan (@keanespirit) April 25, 2021

Not gonna lie, this man is making me want a season ticket next year https://t.co/kSlYHQnpt4 — Ben Mason (@BenMaso91553828) April 25, 2021

Our hero 😇…. manages us with the same passion he had when played for us ⚽️💙 KRO …. https://t.co/Wz3LyUZjMU — Jaks 💙😃 (@Jaks_KRO) April 25, 2021

Hopefully no second season syndrome but this man could be the one🤌🏾 https://t.co/siu04t7tNW — Chris (@Chrxs75) April 25, 2021

Birmingham City. Championship winners 2021/22. https://t.co/HAOJU3B33x — jack CM (@JackColucci_) April 25, 2021

A legend on And Off The Pitch KRO LEE 💙 https://t.co/V7J20OlCdE pic.twitter.com/2gZwKEMNMs — Eddie Neddie (@EddieNeddie1) April 25, 2021