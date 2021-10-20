‘Truly embarrassing’ – Many Bristol City fans react to damning turnaround against Nottingham Forest

Bristol City’s search for a victory at Ashton Gate goes on, after a stoppage-time brace from Lyle Taylor ensured that Nottingham Forest returned to the Midlands with all three points.

After missing a glorious chance to put the hosts a goal up, Alex Scott smashed home from inside the area in the 40th minute.

It was a lead that they held until the first minute of stoppage time before second half substitute Lyle Taylor converted from the penalty spot.

Forest, who were spirited by the equaliser then added a second inside a minute, with Taylor netting once again with a slight bit of fortune.

The Robins have not won a home fixture in the Championship since the 26th of January, with this latest game being the closest they have come to ending such terrible form.

Despite their troubles in the south west, they still remain in 13th place, with their away record currently carrying them.

Nigel Pearson’s side have won four out of their six league games away from home, and subsequently, only last night’s visitors and Bournemouth have picked up more points on their travels.

Here, we take a look at how some Bristol City fans on Twitter reacted to last night’s defeat…

Game management was a problem but the players have to take a lot of responsibility for that , sometimes it’s out of the managers hands and the players need to show some character but obviously we don’t have any — Josh Pickles (@JoshPickles03) October 20, 2021

Complete and utter shambles at home. Truly embarrassing and the players have to accept responsibility. Going 17 home games with no win is utterly embarrassing. The manner of which they chucked it away tonight is shocking. Nowhere near good enough. — Matt (@MattB180180) October 19, 2021

officially seen everything now. — ryan carreyett (@rjcarreyett) October 19, 2021

Pearson OUT!! — Alex 🔴⚪️ (@AlexMuz3) October 19, 2021

I’m just sat here laughing, hahahaha. How? I can’t stop laughing — Pezza (@bcfcpezza) October 19, 2021

I refuse to believe Ashton Gate isn't cursed. That game happens at any other stadium and we win about 3-1. Gutting. — KH (@CliftonReds) October 19, 2021

Pearson after 239 days: W6 D6 L15. No wins at home at all. Totally, totally unacceptable. — Mark Carter (@markcartercamb) October 19, 2021