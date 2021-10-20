Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Truly embarrassing’ – Many Bristol City fans react to damning turnaround against Nottingham Forest

Published

6 mins ago

on

Bristol City’s search for a victory at Ashton Gate goes on, after a stoppage-time brace from Lyle Taylor ensured that Nottingham Forest returned to the Midlands with all three points. 

After missing a glorious chance to put the hosts a goal up, Alex Scott smashed home from inside the area in the 40th minute. 

It was a lead that they held until the first minute of stoppage time before second half substitute Lyle Taylor converted from the penalty spot. 

Forest, who were spirited by the equaliser then added a second inside a minute, with Taylor netting once again with a slight bit of fortune. 

The Robins have not won a home fixture in the Championship since the 26th of January, with this latest game being the closest they have come to ending such terrible form. 

Despite their troubles in the south west, they still remain in 13th place, with their away record currently carrying them. 

Nigel Pearson’s side have won four out of their six league games away from home, and subsequently, only last night’s visitors and Bournemouth have picked up more points on their travels. 

Here, we take a look at how some Bristol City fans on Twitter reacted to last night’s defeat…


