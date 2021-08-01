Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Truly awful’, ‘Embarrassing’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to recent events

Many Birmingham City fans have taken to Twitter to react as their side lost 4-0 to West Bromwich Albion in a pre-season game at St Andrew’s. 

Goals from Grady Diangana, Matt Clarke, Karlan Grant and Rayhaan Tulloch capped off a resounding win for the Baggies over their local rivals, leaving the Blues in a state of shock.

The game represented Birmingham’s final pre-season game before they head to Bramall Lane next weekend to take on Sheffield United in their opening Sky Bet Championship fixture.

Lee Bowyer will certainly be looking for vast improvements from his side in that game as they look to pick the bones out of their defeat yesterday.

Naturally the loss to Albion prompted plenty of reaction from the Birmingham City faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the result.

