‘Truly awful’, ‘Embarrassing’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to recent events

Many Birmingham City fans have taken to Twitter to react as their side lost 4-0 to West Bromwich Albion in a pre-season game at St Andrew’s.

Goals from Grady Diangana, Matt Clarke, Karlan Grant and Rayhaan Tulloch capped off a resounding win for the Baggies over their local rivals, leaving the Blues in a state of shock.

The game represented Birmingham’s final pre-season game before they head to Bramall Lane next weekend to take on Sheffield United in their opening Sky Bet Championship fixture.

Lee Bowyer will certainly be looking for vast improvements from his side in that game as they look to pick the bones out of their defeat yesterday.

Naturally the loss to Albion prompted plenty of reaction from the Birmingham City faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the result.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Terminate Sarkic loan with immediate effect — 𝐽𝐽⚡️ (@_BCFCJJ) July 31, 2021

We’re still winning the league — Ellis🇯🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Ellis_22) July 31, 2021

Ill happily pay for a Oxygen tank for Chuks Aneke to run for 90 mins and assist for anything Neil Etheridge needs to return to full fitness😎 — James (@JamesKelly2398) July 31, 2021

Bowyer learnt today what players can or can’t play going forward. Nobody likes losing and the management team will definitely have some honest conversations regards starting 11 for next week 👊 — Ian Griffin (@Ian78967767) July 31, 2021

Watched it illegally yet still want my money back — bcfc.jordan (@bcfcjordan1) July 31, 2021

Embarrassing even for a friendly.

Keeper is a liability. Leko still offers nothing.

Midfield anonymous.

Trying to play out from the back with this defence is a disaster. I'm settling in for another long season. On the plus side Aneke looked bright. KRO. — Modern Day Touring (@ModernDayEvent) July 31, 2021

People can hide behind the “it’s only pre season” but at the end of the day the league starts in a week and we don’t look up to scratch #bcfc — Pricey (@_sampricex) July 31, 2021

Awful don’t care if it’s pre season. Make sure the team reads this comment — Alex Mccullough (@Mcculloug10Alex) July 31, 2021

Can we all agree that Leko is useless… lazy and Sunday league standard — Liam Beddall (@beddallliam1) July 31, 2021

If I see the result doesn’t matter just have my season ticket back, embarrassing. — Ryan Seal (@ryanbcfc94) July 31, 2021

Okay but we're still going up. Get HMS Premier League fuelled up lads — Sean🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽ (@BCFC_Sean_) July 31, 2021

Truly awful. All over the place second half and what are we doing with that GK? Pressure on with fans back now Going to take a long long time to recover what DONG REN did to us and CRAIGY and BOWYER have their work cut out. Not good enough @Birmingnese oh yeah, ground repairs? — Gilharry (@Gilharry2) July 31, 2021