‘True leader’, ‘Superb’ – Many Wigan Athletic fans react as key figures plays integral role in victory over Blackburn Rovers

1 hour ago

Wigan Athletic managed to secure a spot in the next round of the FA Cup with a 3-2 over Blackburn Rovers yesterday afternoon. 

The Latics will feel on cloud nine after yesterday’s performance and subsequent result against a strong Blackburn side who are  hoping to achieve promotion to the Premier League this season. 

Reda Khadra opened the scoring for the visitors four minutes into the second half, before Max Power and Jack Whatmough turned the game in Wigan’s favour with 15 minutes left to play. 

Daniel Ayala equalised for the Championship club in the 89th minute, however, Wigan’s lead was restored four minutes into stoppage time when Thelo Aasgard curled in from range past Aynsley Pears in the Blackburn goal. 

Chipping in with two assists and a goal from distance, Power was excellent for the Latics against their Championship opposition. 

The 28-year-old covered a lot of distance himself, whilst keeping the ball well and switching the play to help his side get on the front foot. 

Power has been brilliant all season, and he is set to be a crucial figure as Wigan look for a way back to the Championship.

Here, we take a look at how Wigan fans have reacted on Twitter to Power’s performance yesterday…


