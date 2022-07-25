Troy Parrott’s first words after Preston North End secure Tottenham Hotspur transfer agreement

Preston North End have finally added to their attacking options this summer with the acquisition of Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott.

Despite other Championship clubs being interested in the 20-year-old, it is the Lilywhites that have won the race for the Republic of Ireland international’s services for the 2022-23 campaign.

Parrott, who has amassed 15 caps for his country and scored four goals, had a productive loan stint at MK Dons in League One last season, following disappointing stints at Millwall and Ipswich Town.

Having scored 10 times and assisted seven goals for Liam Manning’s side in 47 appearances last season, Parrott will get another chance in the Championship with Ryan Lowe’s side after spending pre-season with Spurs’s first-team.

The front-line was an area of the pitch that North End needed to add to massively this summer, especially with Cameron Archer heading back to Aston Villa to stake his claim for a spot in Steven Gerrard’s side in the top flight.

Parrott could potentially be his replacement though, and in his first interview as a PNE player he has explained why he’s made the move to Deepdale.

“I’m buzzing to get going, to come in and see the place, meet the lads and get going really,” Parrott told the club’s official website.

“I spoke to the manager first of all. I like the sound of how the team wants to play, they want to create a lot of chances which for me is a no brainer really, and obviously the Irish boys here also helps.

“I’ve been speaking to Browney [Alan Browne] and Robbie [Brady] and just asking what it’s like around the place and they’ve had nothing but good things to say, so I’m happy to be here.”

The Verdict

Parrott deserves another crack at the Championship following his failure to make an impact at Millwall two years ago.

He’s clearly developed his game a bit to become a more physical, hard-working striker, and whilst he may not guarantee 15 goals a season, he could be the perfect foil for Emil Riis.

With Ryan Lowe adamant that he wants two new strikers though, Parrott could soon find himself battling stiff competition for a starting spot.

But the Irishman now has a perfect platform to build upon last season’s success with MK Dons and this could potentially be a make-or-break move for his Tottenham career as well.