Troy Parrott starts: The early predicted Preston North End XI to face Wigan on Saturday

Preston North End have done some excellent business so far this summer, with boss Ryan Lowe refreshing the side throughout the offseason.

When the Championship season came to a close, the manager announced a double-digit amount of players would be shown the door at the end of their current deals.

It’s meant the Lilywhites have had to bring in a number of new recruits this offseason in a bid to ensure they are prepared for the next campaign. The club have moved swiftly though to add the likes of Troy Parrott, Ben Woodburn and Robbie Brady to their team – and the side are now well prepared for their first game against Wigan.

Here then, is how PNE could lineup against the Latics this weekend.

With all the new signings at Preston this summer, it could be a fairly changed side for this first game against Wigan. There are some familiar players that are likely to still get the nod but there could be up to three or four new names thrown straight into the side here.

In goal, the former Newcastle shot-stopper Freddie Woodman will be a definite starter with the player becoming the club’s new number one. The goalkeeper has agreed to a permanent move and could be their main man inbetween the sticks for years to come.

In defence, the back three could be very similar to some recent seasons. Andrew Hughes has emerged as a very good centre-back option and the reliable Patrick Bauer is a regular in the side when he isn’t injured. North End could choose Bambo Diaby here too but instead, the boss Ryan Lowe might side with Jordan Storey after his superb loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday. On the flanks, new signing Robbie Brady is an experienced head and has been solid in pre-season and Brad Potts has evolved into a very good wing-back.

Centrally for PNE, Alan Browne is the club captain and whilst they could also plump for Ryan Ledson or Ali McCann, he probably gets the gametime here for the club. Alongside him, Ben Whiteman is a quarterback type player that can help dictate the play.

Finally for the club is their strikeforce which will no doubt have Emil Riis in it, who was their highest goalscorer during the 2021/22 Championship season. With not many other forward options right now, there is every chance that new signing Troy Parrott becomes the other forward in the team for the opening fixture.