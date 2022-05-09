Troy Parrott sends message to MK Dons supporters as he heads back to Tottenham

Milton Keynes Dons fell just short of making it to the League One play-off final after failing to overturn a two-goal deficit against Wycombe Wanderers in the second leg of their semi-final clash on Sunday evening.

The Dons finished just a point behind Rotherham in the race for automatic promotion in third place, but they couldn’t take their momentum into the post-season as Gareth Ainsworth masterminded a two-legged success over them.

It wasn’t for the want of trying though at Stadium MK, with Liam Manning’s side having a mammoth 29 shots compared to Wycombe’s two, but only six were on target for the home side.

The only goal of the match came in the 26th minute, when Republic of Ireland international striker Troy Parrott headed home to reduce the arrears, but that’s as good as it got.

Parrott’s loan spell from Tottenham Hotspur came to an end with the play-off defeat, and it was a much improved campaign for the 20-year-old, who suffered last year with a lack of game-time at Millwall and then netting just twice in 18 appearances for Ipswich Town.

Having scored nine times in 43 league appearances for MK, Parrott has issued a message to the club’s supporters on Instagram ahead of his return to Spurs.

The Verdict

Big things have been expected of Parrott since he burst onto the scene for Spurs and scored a lot of goals at youth level – but it’s not quite happened for him in the EFL until this season.

His time at Millwall was interrupted by injuries and then he struggled to get on the scoresheet at Ipswich, so featuring in most matches for MK Dons this season will have done him the world of good.

Tottenham may now think Parrott is ready for a step up to the Championship again – don’t forget this is a player with 12 Republic of Ireland caps already to his name at the age of 20.

A return to MK Dons next season could be feasible, but it would perhaps take a lot of persuading to Antonio Conte and the powers-that-be that Stadium MK is the best place for Parrott in 2022-23 – although from his message it doesn’t sound like he will be returning.