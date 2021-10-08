Troy Parrott, J’Neil Bennett, Etete: How are these Tottenham players getting on in the EFL?

Tottenham Hotspur have three 19-year-old’s out on loan at the moment who have all captured the imagination of their new fan bases with some breath-taking attacking play.

With an ageing attacking contingent currently struggling in the Premier League it will be interesting to see in years to come if any of this trio can force their way into the reckoning.

Troy Parrott – Milton Keynes Dons

The Republic of Ireland international endured a disappointing 2020/21 scoring just twice in 32 outings for Millwall and Ipswich Town but has found a much better fit in Liam Manning’s Dons this term.

MK have been in excellent form at the start of the season and Parrott has played a key role in that as their attacking focal point.

Parrott has scored three and assisted three in ten starts and will be hoping to contribute to a top six finish at the least as the season progresses.

J’Neil Bennett – Crewe Alexandra

A shining light in Crewe Alexandra’s only League One win of the campaign so far J’Neil Bennett provides crucial creativity in the attacking third for the Railwaymen.

His loan deal expires in January but may well get extended having impressed in his five starts. Bennett is in for a difficult season under David Artell with Crewe losing a lot of key players over the summer but at 19 a League One relegation will stand him in good stead in terms of the intensity of senior football moving forward.

Bennett is averaging two dribbles and 3.2 shots per game, according to WhoScored, as he looks to drag Crewe away from the bottom four.

Kion Etete – Northampton Town

Kion Etete caught the eye with a brace in a 2-1 League Cup win at Coventry City. Etete has not been able to transfer that form into League Two where he is yet to register a goal or an assist in six starts and three sub appearances.

The 19-year-old has a great physique and the potential is clear to see whenever he picks up the ball but it is the smarter side of the game he needs to work on and his experience with the Cobblers will help that. Not always passing the ball when it is the right option and opting for a shot or a dribble instead.

With the right mentors and guidance around him Etete should be able to push for double figure goals in the fourth tier this term.