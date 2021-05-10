Troy Parrott issues message about Ipswich and Millwall stints as Tottenham return looms

Big things were expected of Troy Parrott this season from Tottenham fans, so they’ll probably be disappointed to see that he’s not quite made the impact in the EFL that they’d have hoped.

Spurs decided it was time for the 19-year-old to broaden his horizons and get senior football for the next step of his development, so a loan was sorted to take Parrott to Championship outfit Millwall.

It didn’t work out at The Den for the Irishman though, who made just 11 appearances without scoring – although he did miss the first three months of the season through an ankle injury.

A switch to Ipswich Town in mid-season had the potential to see Parrott fire in the goals in League One, but yet again he’s found it tough and has been in and out of the team, especially since Paul Cook took over.

The teenager finished with just two goals for the Tractor Boys, one of them coming on the final day of the season yesterday against Fleetwood Town in a 3-1 success, and you get the feeling that he will be disappointed on the whole with how his season has turned out.

Nevertheless, Parrott has penned a message on Instagram assessing his season as a whole, saying that things didn’t go to plan but the game-time ended up being very important for his dvelopment.

The Verdict

It hasn’t been a great season for Parrott personally, but it’s something he will no doubt have learnt a lot from.

He may have expected to move into the Football League and fire goals in left, right and centre but it hasn’t happened for him this campaign.

Next season is a different one though and being just 19 years of age, Parrott is still learning so another loan move in 2021/22 where he starts to find the net on a consistent basis would be no great surprise.