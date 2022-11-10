Troy Parrott injury update emerges ahead of Preston North End’s clash with Millwall

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has revealed that Troy Parrott is now out of his knee brace and could potentially be in and around the squad when the Championship season resumes in December.

Parrott had to undergo surgery after sustaining this particular issue against Norwich City last month.

The forward picked up this particular problem while celebrating what turned out to be the winning goal in this aforementioned fixture.

Signed on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, Parrott will be determined to help Preston push on in the Championship when he is fit enough to feature again.

The Lilywhites have experienced an upturn in form at this level since suffering a 4-2 defeat to their arch-rivals Blackpool.

Lowe’s side recently secured victories over Middlesbrough, Swansea City and Reading and will unquestionably be brimming with confidence heading into this weekend’s showdown with Millwall at Deepdale.

Ahead of this game, Lowe has shared an update on Parrott.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Preston’s official Twitter account) about the forward, Lowe said: “He’s out of the brace now and walking around, it’s a good sign and hopefully after the break we have got him in and around the squad but he won’t be rushed.”

The Verdict

This is a relatively encouraging update as Parrott is clearly making some progress in his road to recovery.

Lowe’s stance regarding the forward is understandable as rushing him back into action would be a risk as he may end up suffering another injury setback.

When he is available for selection again, Parrott will be determined to help Preston achieve a great deal of success in the Championship.

In his most recent appearance for the club against Norwich, the forward illustrated that he is capable of providing a threat at this level as he scored the first goal of his loan spell and recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.41.

By working on his consistency during the second half of the season, the Republic of Ireland international could potentially improve as a player before returning to his parent-club Tottenham.

