Troy Parrott delivers Millwall viewpoint in wake of arrival

Millwall loanee Troy Parrott has stated that he knows what the Lions fans expect after joining the club on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

The forward is highly-rated by the Premier League club and Tottenham will be hoping that the experience at Championship level will help him be ready for a chance with the first-team in the near future.

Millwall finished just outside the play-offs after a successful campaign under Gary Rowett, and they’ll hope to improve upon that position, especially with the signing of Parrott who has the potential to be a free-scoring forward.

The youngster has revealed that he knows exactly what to expect when playing for Millwall and sees what the fans want from him in every game.

Speaking to Millwall’s official website, Parrott said: “It’s not hard to see from the outside that all [the fans] are looking for is someone to give 100% every game.

“When I was growing up playing football, that was the player I always was, so I feel as though I can fit it very well. I’m really excited to get going, work hard and give everything for the fans.”

The Verdict

This is a very good signing for the Lions and it will only help them improve ahead of the new campaign. One thing the side lacked last season was goals, and now they’re seeing the problem and fixing it.

If the Lions can get him scoring and on a good run this could be a real game changer in the promotion race.

You look at the impact that Brewster had at Swansea City when he joined on loan, and if Parrott can do the same for Millwall then there’s no reason they shouldn’t aim for a top six finish in the new campaign.