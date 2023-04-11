Birmingham City made it four unbeaten in the Championship on Monday afternoon as they played out a stalemate with fellow mid-table side Stoke City.

The draw leaves the Blues in 17th place on 50 points, nine points clear of the dreaded relegation zone with five games remaining for most sides in the division.

One player that has played a crucial role in Birmingham’s fight to stay in the Championship is captain Troy Deeney. The experienced striker joined the Blues back in the summer of 2021 after his contract at Watford had expired and since joining his boyhood club, Deeney has become an integral part of the team.

Here, we decided to take a look at his current situation at Birmingham and assess his chances of staying with the Blues beyond this season.

Will Troy Deeney stay at Birmingham City?

The 34-year-old has racked up 31 appearances for the Blues in the league so far this season, with 24 of those coming as starts.

The former Watford man appeared in the first 28 games of the season in the Championship before picking up a hamstring injury that has seen him miss the last nine games.

However, despite the injury setback, Deeney is currently Blues’ second top goalscorer in the league this season, sitting on seven, three behind fellow striker Scott Hogan.

Speaking last month, he admitted that he is still weighing up his future with Birmingham after being offered a new contract by the club.

On Kammy and Ben’s Proper Football Podcast, he confirmed that there was an offer on the table. He said, via BBC Sport: “There's an offer there. But I'm just seeing how it looks. It's not about the money. Is there a coaching role there? They want me to do coaching, but the project has to be right.

"When I parted ways at Watford, there were options to go to Celtic, Middlesbrough, abroad or Birmingham.

"Birmingham was the least attractive in terms of what it was. And it wasn't everything that was sold at the start. But now I understand the dynamics of it.

"It's going to be more about time than money. It's a question of 'do you want to invest more time?' or do you go 'thanks, but no, thanks' and move on to pastures new?"

When does his contract expire?

Deeney has entered the final months of his contract, with the striker’s two-year deal that he signed when he joined the club in 2021 expiring at the end of this season.

The veteran has already passed the half-century mark for Birmingham in his two seasons with the club, and the 2022/23 campaign has been the best in terms of his goal return while at Birmingham.

The hamstring injury that he picked up in February has hampered his end to the season but his reveal about the offer on the table for him shows that the Championship side are keen to keep him.

At the time of writing, there has been no communication of an extension to his current deal so it seems he's yet to make his mind up over whether to stay put.