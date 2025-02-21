Troy Deeney has suggested that Sunderland’s exciting young squad could soon become a double-edged sword, with the club facing an uphill battle to retain their most talented players in the upcoming transfer window.

The Black Cats have built a team designed around high-potential youngsters, with a strategy focused on developing and selling talent for profit.

This approach has seen them emerge as genuine promotion contenders, but Deeney believes it could soon backfire if key figures are lured away by bigger clubs.

With the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Chris Rigg, Romaine Mundle, and Tommy Watson all attracting significant interest, Sunderland may be heading for a summer of uncertainty.

Troy Deeney’s verdict on Sunderland’s dilemma

Speaking on Sunderland’s transfer situation, Deeney shared his concerns over their ability to hold onto their brightest prospects on talkSPORT.

He said: “That’s the problem with having a young squad. You probably have them for 18 months at best. I think they’re going into that spell now.

“I don’t think any of them would have wanted to leave in January because of the chance of getting promoted with Sunderland - and obviously, there’s an opportunity there.”

However, Deeney is convinced that the club’s standout talents will be in high demand by the end of the season.

He said: “But the likes of Jobe and Rigg will be wanted by at least 10 to 15 clubs come the summer.

“And I think for Sunderland, the problem there will be how do you reinvest. Because once you lose those players, we just see it across the road at Middlesbrough, you lose a massive striker, the fan base expects a big striker to come in and the results to be the same. So real difficult job for them going into the summer.”

A tough summer awaits Sunderland

Sunderland’s long-term recruitment strategy has undeniably put them in a strong position, but Deeney’s comments highlight the potential pitfalls of their model.

If the Black Cats fail to secure promotion to the Premier League, their chances of keeping hold of players like Bellingham and Rigg diminish significantly.

Crystal Palace and Tottenham have already been linked with Bellingham, while Inter Milan have shown interest in Rigg.

Elsewhere, Brighton have been making moves for Tommy Watson, and Wilson Isidor has drawn attention from clubs including Crystal Palace, Spurs, and Leeds United.

The Championship table (as of 21st February 2025, source) Position Team Played Goal difference Points 1 Leeds United 33 +48 72 2 Sheffield United 33 +24 70 3 Burnley 33 +30 65 4 Sunderland 33 +20 62

With this level of attention, the hierarchy at the Stadium of Light could be in for a battle to keep their squad intact beyond the current campaign.

The key challenge will be how Sunderland navigate the inevitable interest in their stars while maintaining competitiveness on the pitch.

If multiple departures occur, the club will face pressure to reinvest wisely and ensure they remain a force in the Championship - or risk falling backwards to mid-table obscurity.

The Black Cats remain in the thick of the promotion race, but regardless of where they finish, the summer transfer window could be a defining moment for the club’s future.