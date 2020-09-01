Troy Deeney update given as West Brom eye Watford striker

Troy Deeney is set for talks this week with current club Watford over his future as the likes of West Bromwich Albion swirl overhead.

The Watford icon has given his all over the years for the Hornets but could not prevent them suffering the drop from the Premier League last season.

Indeed, his future is now far from certain with him indicating that now might be the time for him to move away from Vicarage Road.

And speaking to Sky Sports‘ transfer show yesterday afternoon, Dharmesh Sheth revealed talks could happen this week:

“They [West Brom] remain interested in Watford striker Troy Deeney.

“Deeney and his representatives are expected to have a meeting with the Watford hierarchy this week.”

The Verdict

Many connected with Watford will obviously want to see Deeney stay given what he has been for the club over so many years, but few would surely begrudge him a move this summer.

He’s still got a fair few seasons left in the tank but he is in the latter portion of his career and will want to play at the highest level he can.

If West Brom are serious, then, and do make a move you can see why he’d be tempted to move there, as well as it being very close to home and where he grew up.

This week, then, could be pivotal with this story.