Troy Deeney speaks after Vladimir Ivic sacking from Watford

Watford forward Troy Deeney has had his say on the latest events at Vicarage Road with the Hornets once again sacking a manager, this time Vladimir Ivic the one to get his marching orders.

The men from Vicarage Road are in a good position in the table at the moment but their performance and result at Huddersfield was not good enough.

Indeed, it’s the displays that appear to have put the final nail in the coffin of Ivic’s short reign, whilst there has been speculation rife about the nature of the dressing room.

As skipper, Troy Deeney has had a lot written about him but he has broken his silence on the situation.

He was dropped by Ivic but admitted that he was never told why, despite a chat being arranged initially before the game, and was asked whether that was what had led to the manager’s removal.

Speaking to talkSPORT on Monday morning, and quoted by the Hertfordshire Mercury, he said:

“No, I didn’t play so it didn’t affect the result.

“I didn’t kick off or do anything that would hamper the team and even if I did get back in, it would have made my job even harder so it doesn’t make any sense and I wouldn’t be a good captain if you were hammering the manager and then trying to get the boys on side.

“That’s it and sometimes I thought is he just trying to dig me out because he’s made a tactical decision that hasn’t worked, and then I was getting angry. But I was thinking, I can’t win anyway.”

The Verdict

Clearly, Deeney and Ivic perhaps didn’t see eye-to-eye massively but we’ll perhaps never fully know the reasons behind the manager’s sacking at Vicarage Road.

Xisco Munoz is the new man in place already and it remains to be seen what he can do as Watford look to get themselves back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.