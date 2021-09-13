Troy Deeney shares Birmingham City message ahead of Fulham clash

Birmingham City forward Troy Deeney has taken to Instagram to express his delight about making his debut for his boyhood club.

The forward was brought on as a substitute in the Blues’ 2-0 victory over Derby County last Friday by manager Lee Bowyer.

Although Deeney was unable to mark his first appearance for Birmingham with a goal, he did help his side seal all three points by producing a relatively encouraging performance at St Andrew’s.

Certainly no stranger to life in the Championship, the 33-year-old knows exactly what it takes to deliver the goods at this level as he has featured on 225 occasions in this division during his career to date.

With Birmingham set to face Fulham on Wednesday, it will be intriguing to see whether Bowyer decides to hand Deeney his first start in this particular fixture.

Whereas Scott Hogan is likely to keep his place in the Blues’ side after scoring his third goal of the season against Derby, fellow forward Lukas Jutkiewicz could potentially be replaced by Deeney.

Reflecting on his recent bow for Birmingham, Deeney took to Instagram to share his thoughts on his debut.

The forward posted: “Honoured to make my @bcfc debut, this team is growing day by day and I’m buzzing to be apart of it.

“Thanks @andyshaw16 for the shots and @bwbootsuk for the great job getting my city on the boots.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Deeney has a huge connection with Birmingham, it is hardly a surprise that he was overjoyed to finally feature for the club.

After producing some unforgettable moments in a Watford shirt during his time at Vicarage Road, the forward opted to call time on his stint with the Premier League side in order to clinch a move to the Blues last month.

Providing that the forward is able to maintain his fitness over the course of the 2021/22 campaign, there is no reason why he cannot make a positive impact for Birmingham as they look to push on under the guidance of Bowyer.

Deeney’s presence could also force the likes of Hogan and Jutkiewicz to step up their performance levels which in turn may help the Blues to reach new heights in the Championship.