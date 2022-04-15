Troy Deeney sends two-word message to Birmingham City supporters amid difficult spell at club

Troy Deeney has not had the desired impact at Birmingham City this season, and if it was not for the Blues’ impressive start to the campaign they would have been involved in yet another relegation battle.

Lyle Taylor arrived on loan from Nottingham Forest in January and has been Lee Bowyer’s first choice number nine since, making it harder for Deeney to nail down a starting berth at St Andrew’s.

The 33-year-old has recently recovered from injury and may be frustrated to have only managed 14 league starts so far this term.

The physical marksman’s contract runs until the end of next season, in which Deeney could be a crucial player in the Blues bidding to maintain their second tier status.

Deeney took to Instagram to offer an insight into his state of his mind ahead of the run-in at Birmingham City.

He posted: “Stay ready.”

Loan players have played a huge role in keeping Birmingham away from the drop conversation this term, should they not have as large of an impact next season, the Blues will need Deeney’s leadership to steer them out of trouble.

The 33-year-old will be important in setting standards on the training ground as Bowyer and his staff prepare to go again next term.

The Verdict

Taylor, Tahith Chong, Onel Hernandez and Teden Mengi have all made very important contributions this season, and there could be a push to sign some of them on permanent deals in the summer.

Taylor has one year left on his contract at Nottingham Forest, but it does appear that he will be the number one target for the Blues heading into the summer.

Bowyer has done an excellent job with very little backing since arriving in March 2021, pulling Birmingham away from the bottom three last term before building on that promise with an excellent start to this campaign.

With a second full pre-season under his belt, the former League Cup winner could start molding a side in his image next season.